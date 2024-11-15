Microsoft Office is still the go-to productivity suite for documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and more. You can get it as a downloadable software package or as the cloud-based Microsoft 365 suite. But if you’re looking for alternatives for your new laptop, whether because it’s too pricey or you want something that doesn’t require a Microsoft account, there are plenty of options out there. The best Office alternative, though, isn’t LibreOffice or Google Workspace – it’s MobiOffice (formerly OfficeSuite). It offers an interface that’s almost identical to Microsoft Office, includes all the tools you need, and comes at a much lower price.

5 It comes with all the apps you need

Plus some extras too

MobiOffice has all the tools you need, including MobiDocs for documents, MobiSheets for spreadsheets, and MobiSlides for presentations. The suite is fully compatible with most formats, including ODT, RTF, CSV, DOC, and ZIP. Each app offers a selection of templates to choose from when creating a new document. For example, MobiDocs includes templates for writing a cover letter, creating a resume, making a weekly planner, designing a certificate, and more.

All the apps come with features you’d expect from Microsoft Office, like different header options, a format painter tool, a table insertion tool, the ability to track changes, add comments, and more.

MobiOffice also includes a dedicated PDF reader, which I really like. It’s a solid alternative to Adobe Acrobat, offering the ability to edit, merge, sign, and convert PDFs. The signature tool and the option to export watermark-free PDFs as Word docs, Excel files, PowerPoints, or ePub files were the standout features for me. It’s also worth noting that Acrobat's free version doesn’t actually allow you to add a signature to a read-only PDF.

4 The interface is almost a replica of Microsoft Office

Some elements are more similar to Google Workspace

Switching from one software to another can be tricky, as the unfamiliar interface is often the toughest part of the transition. You usually have to spend some time figuring out where everything is. However, MobiOffice makes this easy, especially for long-time Microsoft Office users. Each app in MobiOffice closely resembles Office, with the familiar ribbon interface and options like File, Edit, Insert, and Layout that you can switch between.

That’s not to say everything is identical, though. The main difference is in how things are organized. While Microsoft uses tabs with easy-access buttons, MobiOffice relies on drop-down menus, similar to Google Workspace apps. So, for example, inserting an image in MobiDocs means finding the Insert drop-down menu and selecting Picture, rather than clicking the Pictures button under the Insert tab.

3 You get cloud storage

Plus apps for almost every platform

MobiOffice includes a cloud storage service, called MobiDrive, where you can store your documents and anything else. The best part is that you get 20GB of free storage, which you can upgrade to 100GB with a paid plan. In comparison, OneDrive provides 5GB of free storage, Google offers 15GB, and Dropbox offers 2GB free.

Since MobiOffice is available on almost every platform, including Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android, you can work across different devices seamlessly. For example, you can save files to MobiDrive while working on your laptop, then switch to the MobiDrive app on your phone to edit the same files.

2 AI features are also there

Well, sort of

AI is finding its way into nearly every online service we use, and MobiOffice has dipped its toes in, too — albeit lightly. Right now, it’s just in the form of a paraphrasing AI tool built into MobiDocs. You can paste or enter text, then choose to rewrite it in different modes, like formal, informal, shortened, smoother, summary, and more. It’s nothing too exciting and certainly not on the level of Microsoft Office’s Copilot, but it’s worth considering given the price difference.

1 It’s a lot cheaper

Most of the features and tools in MobiOffice are free. However, if you choose to upgrade, you’ll pay $39.99 for the personal license or $59.99 for the family license, which can be shared by up to six people. For comparison, Microsoft 365 Personal costs $69.99 per year, and the Family plan costs $99.99 per year. MobiOffice also offers a $99 plan for lifetime access to the suite.

With the personal license, you get 50GB of cloud storage, while the family license offers 100GB. Another advantage of upgrading to a paid plan is that you won’t see those small ads throughout the platform which prompt you to subscribe to the premium plan.

There’s an ocean of Office alternatives

MobiOffice is just one fish in the vast ocean of Office alternatives. Google Workspace is another solid choice, and LibreOffice is still one of the best options out there — especially if you tweak it to look more like Microsoft Office. If you’d rather stick with Office, be sure to check out some impressive projects Copilot can handle for you.