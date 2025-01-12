If you need a small, affordable computer for a personal project you’re trying to put together, there’s never been a better time. Single-board computers comprise a $3 billion market that’s only projected to grow for the next decade. That means there are a lot of options to choose from, but unless you have a very specific need in mind, there’s one name you should consider before any others: Raspberry Pi. Yes, there are dozens of SBC makers out there, but there are tons of reasons why Raspberry Pi still stands above them all.

5 The price is right

If you want a bargain SBC, come on down!

Raspberry Pi computers have always had a reputation for value. The very first Raspberry Pi only cost $25, which meant virtually anyone could afford one. That pursuit of affordability continues today, even though it can be hard to see it with devices like the $120 16GB Raspberry Pi 5. Just take a look at the base-model Raspberry Pi 4 with 2GB of RAM if you don’t believe me - it’s only $35 if you know where to look.

It’s important to remember that not everyone needs the latest and greatest when it comes to computing power. The Raspberry Pi Zero can be had for around $15 and is just as powerful as the original Pi and has the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth that the original lacked. Furthermore, if you don’t even need the conceit of an operating system, you can opt for the $5 Pico microcontroller powered by the bespoke, and now ubiquitous, RP2040 chip.

4 Easy to buy

At least now that the global chip shortage is over

This may not ring true for those of you who are still salty about the global microchip shortage that made it nearly impossible to buy any SBC for a couple of years after Covid-19, but compared to its competitors, a Raspberry Pi is easier to procure than just about any other SBC. I can hear some of you scoffing, but hear me out. Raspberry Pi is the only SBC you can walk into a store and buy. Sure, you have to be blessed with something like a Micro Center nearby, but you can’t say that about any other SBC.

When it comes to online shopping, all the big name hobbyist SBCs (Banana Pi, Orange Pi, LattePanda) are equally available on Amazon, the only caveat is that you have to pay a bit over MSRP. Unlike many SBCs, Raspberry Pi is available through a number of US-based retailers, whereas other SBCs need to be ordered from AliExpress or similar sites if you want to buy them at a lower price.

3 Stylish accessories

Get your Raspberry Pi dressed for success

You can have a lot of fun with an SBC as just a basic computer running RetroPie or a home server, but to do the really interesting things, you’re going to have to pick up some accessories. The first thing most new Raspberry Pi owners pick up is a case to add a modicum of protection to their new SBC. Raspberry Pi shares the dimensions of all of its products, so in addition to the wide selection of mass market cases, there are also tons of options available to print yourself.

In addition to cases, there are a number of cameras, HATs, and accessories available for nearly every model of Pi. Do you want to run a small LLM on your Raspberry Pi? There’s a HAT for that. Do you want to install an infrared camera to take photos at night ? There’s a camera for that. Do you want to turn your Pi into a Geiger counter–enabled web server? It’s easy on a Pi.

2 Enormous pool of potential projects

Almost anything you can think of to do has been done

Although the original intent of the Raspberry Pi was to make computers more accessible and understandable, it was quickly adopted by the maker community, which pushed the little computer to its limits. The release of the Raspberry Pi also followed on the heels of Arduino’s popularity, meaning there were numerous small electric modules that could interface with the Pi’s GPIO pins, unlocking even more potential.

Couple all this with over 10 years of growth and a large passionate community, and you have an enormous pool of project guides on the internet. No matter how experienced you are as a maker, there’s almost certainly a project that you can complete in a free afternoon or evening. Plus, with the preponderance of projects out there, it’s easy to progress from clueless noob to amateur hacker man, one project at a time.

1 Hardware and software longevity

It will likely keep working longer than you need it

When the Raspberry Pi was being designed, one of the core attributes required by the designers was durability. Pis were meant to be in the hands of children to help them better understand how computers work and how they are put together, and if there’s one thing kids are good at, it’s breaking things. Raspberry Pis are capable of running for years at a time, built to last, particularly if you’re using a decent power supply and SD card.

When your Raspberry Pi does eventually die, you’ll likely be able to replace it with the same model and the same OS. In fact, taking into account every model of SBC that Raspberry Pi has ever made, only two (the very first two) are out of production. Every other model is still being produced. The Compute Module 1 and the RPi 2 are the next to be retired in 2026, but newer devices like the RPi 5 and the Pico will be around until 2036.

How many more reasons do you need?

The Raspberry Pi has been here for over 10 years and, if it continues as it has been (the missing NVMe slot on the 500 notwithstanding), it will likely be here for many more years to come. At this point, the only question you have to ask yourself is what you want to build with it.