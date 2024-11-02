Single-board computers (SBCs) aren’t just used for DIY projects, home lab environments, and Internet of Things (IoT) gadgets. Yes, SBCs are excellent for such projects because of their compact size and budget-friendly prices, but these tiny computers are also frequently used in industrial and scientific capacities. Quite a few of the roles set up for SBCs require real-time processing for various reasons. Let’s explore why real-time processing can prove so crucial for an SBC.

5 Enhanced performance in edge computing

Ensures reliable data processing and analysis without cloud resources

SBCs can boost edge computing by processing data on-location, reducing delays and enabling quick decisions. This real-time action is very important in tasks like self-driving cars and industrial robots. SBCs don’t need a cloud connection to do their job.

Source: Unsplash

Modern SBCs with super-fast processors and GPUs can handle complex tasks like recognizing images and learning from data, allowing edge devices to make intelligent choices independently. This makes them more efficient and reduces the need for cloud services.

SBCs also help keep sensitive information safe by keeping it right on-site, especially in healthcare. They balance security and performance well, making them perfect for applications that need privacy.

4 Predictable latency when safety is on the line

When timing matters for safety, real-time processing is crucial

Reliable latency in SBCs is vital in safety-critical environments like healthcare, autonomous vehicles, and industrial automation. In medical monitoring systems, quick processing and response to critical patient data must inform medical staff about potential emergencies immediately. If there are any delays, they could miss warnings and potentially put people’s lives at risk.

In automated safety systems, such as autonomous driving and industrial scenarios, precise timing from SBCs helps detect and react to hazards quickly. Predictable latency ensures commands are executed without delays so that SBCs can be trusted in high-pressure situations.

By knowing exactly how long these tiny computers will take to perform their tasks, their processing time can be predicted, which reduces uncertainty and builds trust in automated systems. This consistency makes them safer and more effective in real-world applications where timing is everything.

3 Precision control in embedded systems

Maintaining accurate timing to ensure smooth and efficient operations

Real-time processing is key to ensure that things work exactly as they should in embedded systems. It means things happen right away and at the same time, so they can be done perfectly. Accurate timing is critical to ensuring everything runs smoothly and efficiently in robotics, industrial automation, and smart manufacturing. SBCs are responsible to move motors, adjust for sensor information, and work together in perfect sync so that everything moves smoothly and accurately.

Source: Zhenyu Luo / Unplash

In closed-loop systems, real-time processing is essential for controlling things and making adjustments based on what sensors tell us. This means drones can stay stable and adjust their path automatically, and self-driving cars can quickly change their course if needed. Real-time processing handles sensor data right away, so it can make quick corrections and avoid mistakes. It allows things to adapt to the environment, stay balanced, change speed, or control temperature as needed.

2 Audio and video processing needs

When delays could disrupt the user experience, real-time processing matters

SBCs easily handle audio and video processing, especially for video surveillance, media streaming, and interactive kiosks. They do this with minimal latency for smooth playback, clear visuals, and synchronized audio, especially in interactive or live situations.

To do this, SBCs often have dedicated hardware like GPUs or specialized DSPs (digital signal processors) for encoding and decoding audio and video data. This helps them handle the computational load and process high-resolution video and complex audio effects without overloading the main processor. This is especially important for edge applications where cloud processing isn’t possible.

Effective audio and video processing also involves efficient memory and data management to avoid buffering issues. Real-time operating systems prioritize audio and video tasks, ensuring seamless playback and reducing delays.

1 Efficient management of limited resources

Ensuring reliability when every CPU cycle and every bit of memory counts

Managing resources efficiently on SBCs is crucial because they don’t have much power, memory, or storage. SBCs allocate resources wisely, focusing on the most important tasks and ensuring they have enough bandwidth for the tasks they need to complete.

Real-time operating systems (RTOS) optimize memory, CPU, and storage usage. This means that tasks can run in a straight line or with minimal overlap, preventing any bottlenecks and ensuring that critical functions get the priority they need. This keeps everything running smoothly, even in extremely busy situations.

Compressing data, optimizing memory, and using special hardware like on-chip GPUs or DSPs can make SBCs even more efficient. These tricks free up the CPU so the SBC can handle even the most demanding applications, even though it’s small and has few resources.

Making the most of limited capabilities using real-time processing

Thanks to the ready availability of RTOS for the single-board computer, these tiny devices can pack much more of a punch than they would otherwise. The average user may not require such precise resource management, so real-time processing isn’t available by default. However, every SBC has real-time operating systems available. When the need for real-time processing arises, rest assured the SBC can handle it.