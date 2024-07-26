Key Takeaways Increased storage capacity is essential for managing data effectively and running multiple applications without compromising speed or performance.

Adding a second SSD improves overall system performance by preventing slowdowns as drives fill up, leading to more efficient multitasking.

Achieve faster load times for games and applications by distributing software between two SSDs, ensuring speed and efficiency in data access.

In the world of computing, storage solutions have come a long way, with SSDs leading the charge in increasing your computer's speed. While a single SSD already provides significant improvements over conventional HDDs, adding a second SSD to your PC can offer a host of additional benefits that might surprise you. Whether you’re a gamer, a creative professional, or simply someone looking to improve your system’s performance, a second SSD can make a substantial difference.

Despite the impressive capabilities of a single SSD, there are several reasons to consider expanding your storage setup with an additional drive. From increased storage capacity to improved multitasking and faster load times for games and applications, there are some pretty big advantages that you might be missing out on by not getting a second SSD or M2 SSD.

5 Increased storage capacity

This one's obvious

One of the most straightforward benefits of adding a second SSD to your PC is the significant boost in storage capacity. As you continue to store data on your computer, whether it’s high-resolution photos, videos, games, or professional files, the need for more space becomes inevitable. A second SSD provides the extra room needed to accommodate this growing data without having to constantly juggle files or worry about running out of space.

On top of that, with the increased capacity, you can organize your data more effectively. For instance, you might dedicate one SSD to your operating system and essential applications, ensuring they run at optimal speed, while the second SSD can be reserved for storing large files, games, and media. This setup not only improves performance but also makes file management more intuitive and efficient.

The necessity for more storage space might seem like a no-brainer, but the benefits extend beyond just having more room for your files. Additional storage means you can install and run more applications simultaneously without compromising on speed or performance.

4 Improved performance

As SSDs fill up, they get slower

One big advantage of adding a second SSD to your PC is the potential for improved overall performance. When an SSD starts to fill up, its performance can degrade due to the increased difficulty in finding free blocks of memory to write new data. This slowdown can impact everything from boot times to application load times, which can be very, very noticeable.

By installing a second SSD, you can solve this issue entirely. Distributing your data across two drives means neither one will fill up as quickly. This setup allows your primary SSD to handle the operating system and critical applications while the secondary SSD can be dedicated to storing games, large files, and less frequently accessed data.

Finally, separating your workload between two SSDs can lead to more efficient multitasking. For example, you can run a resource-intensive application or a virtual machine on one SSD while your primary SSD handles everyday tasks and whatever your operating system of choice may be.

3 Faster load times

All your games can be on fast storage

One of the best reasons that can see you running to add another SSD to your PC is achieving faster load times for games and applications. By having another SSD, all of your games benefit from the fast data access speeds of SSDs, which means it takes less time to load levels, maps, and game assets. It ensures that a user cuts down on time spent watching loading screens and spends more time actually playing the game in the first place.

Furthermore, because the primary SSD can concentrate on running an operating system and critical applications only, this improves overall system responsiveness. When both your OS and games are on fast storage, the difference in performance is noticeable, especially if your games are on a separate drive.

Finally, quicker load times are not just advantageous for gaming alone but rather any application with heavy data transfers such as video editing software or large databases will see significant improvements in performance too. If you spread out your software between two SSDs, you'll be able to get both speed and efficiency from your PC by ensuring that all these programs run at their fastest rate possible.

2 Better backups

You can backup and restore faster

Adding an extra SSD to your computer can make a huge difference in how fast you back up and restore your files. Normal hard drives take a lot of time to copy large files, especially when it's a lot of smaller files. On the other hand, SSDs have faster read and write speeds making it way easier to create backups and restore data, especially with large files or complete system backups.

One way you can frequently back up your data without impacting your system performance is by using an additional SSD that solely serves as your backup medium. This separation makes it so that your primary SSD continues to operate at peak efficiency while your backup SSD handles the heavy lifting of data copying. In the event of data loss or corruption, having a backup on an SSD means you can restore your system quickly, minimizing downtime and getting you back to work or play with minimal interruption. Plus, because you aren't constantly using that SSD, it won't degrade that quickly.

Finally, backups simply won’t take anywhere near as long and will even come with speedier recovery times if you do need to access the data. It makes it easy to back up your data, convenient, and quick to restore if you need to as well.

1 Cheaper way to get better performance

Faster read or write speeds might provide a tangible speed boost

Adding a second SSD to your PC is a great, cheap way to gain some significant performance improvements without the need for a complete system overhaul. SSDs can provide a noticeable speed boost to your computing tasks, and even upgrading to just a larger SSD or a faster SSD can provide some tangible speed boosts.

In other words, let's say you're using a PCIe 4.0 SSD, you could upgrade to a PCIe 5.0 SSD if your motherboard supports it, and you would likely see some big speed improvements. You could then relegate your old SSD to being a backup/additional storage drive, and see some pretty big improvements without needing to do anything.

Plus, if the SSD supports DirectStorage, you might see some big speed improvements in your games.