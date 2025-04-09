If you're anything like me, the moment you feel the slightest bit overwhelmed by the tasks at hand, you reach for some kind of medium to make a to-do list. For things like groceries or other small, menial tasks, a post-it note could do. For deep organization of bigger tasks, however, something a bit more substantial is necessary.

Sometimes the best solution is the simplest, and Taskwarrior fits that description. Taskwarrior is a task manager that's fully enclosed in a command line interface, compatible with most operating systems. It's extremely lightweight, scales to suit your needs, and is relatively simple to learn. If you feel at home in a CLI, here are 5 reasons why Taskwarrior can be a major upgrade to your task management.

5 Completely CLI-based

Immensely powerful, yet simple syntax

Taskwarrior uses a very simple, but robust syntax that allows for quick additions, subtractions, and modifications to your task list. There's a slight learning curve to get the hang of using it, but once you do, it's much faster than using basically anything else. There's no GUI, which might hurt overall usability a bit for those less experienced with a command-line, but it's really not too difficult to learn.

Even Taskwarrior's own documentation says that if you're planning on using it as a grocery list—don't, it's not great for that use case for more reasons than one, but for managing actual projects, it does a stellar job at saving tasks and then getting out of your way

4 Project-based organization

Know what needs to be done for what project at a glance