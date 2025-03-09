Home security is more accessible than ever, with cloud-based cameras offering remote monitoring and AI features. However, these services come with subscription fees, privacy risks, and limited control over your data. A self-hosted surveillance system eliminates these drawbacks, giving you full control, better security, and greater customization. Here’s why it’s the smarter choice.

