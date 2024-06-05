Key Takeaways Protect your MacBook from scratches, dents, and discoloration with a clear case that allows you to personalize with stickers hassle-free.

The laptop community is pretty divided over whether you should use a protective case on your new MacBook. It's true that if you take good care of your MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, you probably don't need a case. However, some of the concerns associated with rocking a nice case on your MacBook are overblown, such as the issue of overheating. Putting all the discourse aside, there are a handful of reasons it makes sense to put a case on your MacBook. We've rounded up the top five ones right here to help you figure out if adding a case to your Apple laptop is the right choice. Of course, we've included the obvious ones, like style and protection. But there are others, too, that are less apparent at first glance.

5 Sticker-bombing

A clear case is the best way to safely stickerbomb your laptop

I'm going to kick off this list with a reason you might not have expected. Yes, MacBook cases are an excellent choice for people who want to stickerbomb their laptop. I'm sure you've seen a MacBook with a ton of stickers covering the display lid and maybe even the palmrests in the past. While I'm not a huge fan of covering my laptops with stickers, I did add a small "M2 Inside" sticker to my M2 MacBook Air, mimicking the old "Intel Inside" stickers we used to see on PCs.

But when you add a sticker of any kind to your Mac, there is the potential for it to be damaged. It won't impact the usability of your MacBook at all, but it may discolor the aluminum finish underneath the sticker. This becomes a problem when you want to remove the stickers, and can severely impact the resale value of your MacBook, should you decide to sell it. That's why I recommend anyone interested in sticker-bombing their MacBook pick up a clear case instead. You can add the stickers to the case with no fears of damaging your MacBook. Plus, you'll get some protection, and you can take the stickerbomb on and off as you please. To me, it's a no-brainer for people who want to cover their MacBook in stickers.

4 Air travel

Please, don't put your laptop in those grimy TSA bins unprotected

Another way a MacBook case might come in handy is during travel, and specifically air travel. As a professional laptop reviewer, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is responsible for at least half of my yearly headaches, since I have to take out two or more laptops for inspection every time I fly. If you've flown with a laptop before, chances are, you've probably had to take it out of your bag and send it through an x-ray machine in a grimy TSA bin. I do it all the time, and I fear for the safety of my devices on every single occasion.

The easy fix? Get a MacBook case. It'll add one extra layer of protection between your MacBook and the airport security bins, and more importantly, give you some much-needed peace of mind. This applies to any type of travel, really, because you never know what can happen amid the hustle.

3 Scratch protection

I wish I would've covered up my Midnight-colored MacBook Air