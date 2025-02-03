You already know the importance of using strong passwords and two-factor authentication (2FA) for online accounts. However, the next generation of account security has brought us passkeys, and adoption is rising.

I am sick of passwords. Remembering a strong password for each of your accounts is virtually impossible. Even using a password manager can be frustrating. Sometimes, the manager doesn’t save or replace a password correctly, and you have to go through the steps of resetting it. Of course, you should always use 2FA for your sites, but that has its own type of complications.

To help address this, the Fast Identity Online (FIDO) Alliance developed passkey technology to ensure a secure, password-free sign-in experience. Let's look at why you should use passkeys for all your online accounts that support security technology.

5 Password-less sign-in experience

Easier account sign-in