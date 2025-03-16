When you are working on your PC, you want to get the most from Windows 11 that you can. Here are some reasons to use these specific PowerToys to simplify your workflow. PowerToys provide an excellent way to achieve more by simplifying common tasks that can take much longer through traditional means. PowerToys is a pack of utilities created by Microsoft developers that enhance the OS's functionality.

Whether you want to ensure you are getting more done or make tasks easier to save time, there is likely a PowerToy that can make it happen. While the utilities you choose from the pack will vary based on the type of work you are doing, the following list covers what most people need to do and gives you a good idea of why installing PowerToys on your Windows 11 PC should be one of the first things you do.

5 PowerToys Run

Search and make calculations fast