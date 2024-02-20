Key Takeaways Enjoy top-tier gaming performance at a fraction of the cost with AMD's unmatched price-to-performance ratio.

When it comes to purchasing or building a new gaming PC, one of the crucial decisions you face is which company's hardware you’ll use: Nvidia, Intel, or AMD. Despite being seen as an underdog in the tech sphere, AMD stands as a fierce competitor in the gaming market, challenging industry giants like Nvidia and Intel simultaneously.

Deciding to use AMD for your gaming setup goes beyond simply choosing the cheaper option; it’s about giving your PC higher performance at an accessible price point. Having consistently pushed the limits of CPU and GPU technology, AMD has firmly established itself as the preferred option for many gamers in search of top-tier performance at an affordable price.

From their Ryzen processors to their Radeon graphics cards, AMD's product lineup offers a compelling combination of power, efficiency, and value, distinguishing it in today's competitive gaming landscape.

Price to performance

Gaming at a discount

AMD boasts the most significant price-to-performance ratio among CPU and GPU manufacturers. While AMD-based GPUs and CPUs generally match Nvidia and Intel counterparts in performance, they often launch a few hundred dollars less in price. This affordability allows AMD users to enjoy excellent in-game performance without straining their budgets.

AMD's commitment to delivering exceptional value per performance extends beyond the initial purchase. Regular driver updates and optimization efforts ensure that AMD CPUs and GPUs maintain their performance edge over time, keeping your gaming rig competitive even as new titles and technologies emerge.

AMD's aggressive pricing strategy benefits consumers and fosters healthy market competition, driving innovation and lowering prices across the board. By opting to use AMD for your gaming PC, you're not just getting a great deal; you're supporting a company that prioritizes affordability and accessibility for gamers of all budgets.

AMD smart technologies

Extra features that increase frame rate

AMD Smart Technology takes gaming performance to the next level by using the power of AMD Ryzen CPUs in combination with AMD Radeon graphics. This combination enables a range of innovative features designed to enhance the gaming experience. While not all of these features are exclusive to AMD they will still boost your in-game performance.

One standout feature is FidelityFX Super Resolution, AMD’s version of DLSS, a technology that intelligently manages the rendering and upscaling processes in-game. With this feature enabled, you can lower your resolution in-game and your AMD PC will upscale the resolution and sharpen the image. Enabling this feature in combination with AMD’s new Fluid Motion Frames feature can increase your FPS by up to 97%.

Another noteworthy feature is AMD’s Smart Access Memory (SAM) technology, which plays a pivotal role in boosting FPS without introducing latency. By providing AMD Ryzen processors with immediate and full access to all of your AMD Radeon graphics memory, this technology facilitates faster data transfers between the CPU and GPU. This technology is based on resizable BAR, which is not unique to AMD, but the increase in FPS and major performance boost it provides offer AMD users a superior gaming experience.

Lastly, you will have access to Radeon Anti-Lag and Anti-Lag+. This feature helps reduce lag in a game when you use a GPU that is slower than your CPU. AMD’s Anti-Lag will limit the amount of frames pushed by your CPU to match your GPU so that the CPU isn't overloaded with unnecessary work. This is a useful feature if you play shooter or action games that require high FPS.

AMD also offers a slew of optimization settings like Radeon Boost and Radeon Chill, which can increase or lower the power consumption of your Radeon graphics cards when you game, or AMD’s new Hypr-RX label which will automatically turn on the best gaming features so that you don't have to sit around and tweak settings individually.

All these features combined allow AMD users to optimize their system to play games with better FPS and smoother performance without pushing their PC to its limits.

Easy overclocking

Get the most out of your hardware without the fuss

While most companies allow overclocking of hardware, only some provide easily accessible options. AMD offers all overclocking options for GPUs and other components through the AMD Software and Ryzen Master packages.

AMD Software Adrenalin allows users to adjust their clock frequency, voltage, VRAM tuning, and fan and power supply power levels for their GPU. For CPU overclocking, you can use AMD's Ryzen Master application. These applications give AMD users the freedom to fine-tune settings on their gaming PCs without constantly rebooting their system, giving users a much better experience when overclocking their hardware.

AMD's approach to overclocking emphasizes user control and safety, with built-in safeguards and monitoring tools to prevent hardware damage and ensure system stability even under extreme settings. This level of flexibility and responsiveness makes AMD an appealing choice for overclocking enthusiasts.

AMD's commitment to overclocking extends beyond software tools, with many CPUs and GPUs designed with overclocking in mind. With unlocked multipliers and robust cooling solutions, AMD hardware provides the headroom and reliability needed to push your system to its limits without compromising the stability or longevity of the hardware.

Future-proofing

Avoiding obsolescence

The ability to upgrade your hardware over time is crucial when considering your next gaming PC build. AMD offers a compelling upgrade advantage compared to Intel, thanks to its commitment to socket compatibility and longevity.

Unlike Intel, which introduces new CPU architectures every 2-3 years accompanied by changes in socket design, AMD has maintained socket compatibility across multiple generations of its Ryzen processors, generally only changing socket size on average every 5 years. This means that users investing in an AMD platform today can expect their motherboard to support future Ryzen CPU releases, eliminating the need for a complete motherboard overhaul with each CPU upgrade.

AMD's AM4 socket, in use since the first-generation Ryzen processors, has provided users with a stable and consistent platform for several years. Even with the transition to AM5 architecture in 2022, the company has given its word to still support the new socket until 2026. This type of socket upgrade path not only simplifies the upgrade process for users but also allows users to future-proof their systems without worrying about compatibility issues or obsolescence in the future.

AMD's focus on upgradability provides gamers with the flexibility and peace of mind to evolve their systems over time without significant cost or complexity. By choosing AMD for your gaming PC, you're investing in a platform that prioritizes longevity and adaptability, empowering you to stay at the forefront of gaming without breaking the bank.

Linux Support

Open-source and third-party software compatibility

Linux has become a popular operating system for developers and programmers due to its open-source software and dedicated development tools. While Linux can be used with Intel CPUs and Nvidia GPUs, compatibility issues often lead to crashes and graphical artifacts during gaming and regular operations.

AMD offers the possibility of using a Linux operating system with minimal compatibility issues and no reduction in gaming performance. AMD also actively collaborates with the Linux communities to ensure their drivers and hardware are well-supported, providing regular updates and patches to improve compatibility and address issues. This dedication to Linux compatibility makes AMD hardware an attractive choice for gamers and developers who prefer the flexibility and security of the Linux operating system.

AMD's commitment to Linux support extends beyond basic functionality, with features like AMDGPU and ROCm providing advanced graphics and compute capabilities tailored specifically for the Linux operating system. This means that if you're a casual gamer or a hardcore enthusiast, AMD's enhanced Linux support will ensure a smooth gaming experience without compatibility headaches.

Final thoughts

Choosing AMD for your next gaming PC offers a multitude of benefits that enhance your gaming experience. From superior price-to-performance ratios and integrated smart technologies to overclocking capabilities, upgradability, and robust Linux support, AMD's offerings cater to gamers of all budgets and preferences.

By embracing AMD, you're not only getting exceptional hardware but also supporting a company dedicated to innovation, affordability, and user satisfaction.