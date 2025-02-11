Every so often, you hear tech enthusiasts claim it’s finally the year of Linux. But despite its high utility in server and production environments, the casual PC user base has sidelined Linux for years, and for good reason. After all, the terminal-heavy nature of Linux distros makes them seem a lot more complex than they actually are. Back in the day, Linux operating systems were notorious for their compatibility issues with consumer-grade apps. Factor in the extra effort needed to get accustomed to a new OS, and it’s no surprise that the average user stays away from Linux.

But over the last couple of years, the Linux experience has evolved considerably, with modern distros packing enough UI tweaks to make them more accessible for beginners. As someone who loves both Linux and Windows, I can cite several reasons why this might be the year when open-source Linux distros finally gain the traction they deserve in the consumer PC market.

5 Windows 11 has become a privacy nightmare

The AI “features” keep adding more fuel to the fire