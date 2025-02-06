The recently rebranded Microsoft Office is still probably the most popular productivity suite worldwide despite many free alternatives which do the same thing. The reason is simple. Most users regard it as the best office suite out there because apps like Word and Excel are polished and have every feature you could ask for to get the job done.

On the other hand, the service requires a monthly subscription, which might not be ideal for some users. German company SoftMaker has been developing productivity software since 1987 and offers a free office alternative with similar functions. This article will examine SoftMaker's FreeOffice features and give five reasons why it's definitely worth trying.

5 It's free

No costs, forever

Credit: FreeOffice

The most obvious reason is that it's free, and you can use the monthly savings for something else. Office 365 plans start at around $10 a month or $100 a year if you pay upfront, with no end to payments as long as you're using the package. Taking an alternative route with FreeOffice liberates you from these payments, while you still get a similar service with excellent functionality.

Unlike LibreOffice and other Office alternatives, FreeOffice requires registration to get it working. The process is relatively simple and requires you to provide your name, email, address, and country to receive a registration code to unlock the software. You could alternatively try SoftMaker's subscription-based Office NX home or business editions if you need AI tools and other advanced features for a lower price than Microsoft.

4 Compatible with Windows formats

Works with Microsoft and other Office alternatives

Credit: FreeOffice

Windows compatibility is a must-have feature on any Office alternative. It lets you open any Office files on your device and allows other users to open the files you emailed. FreeOffice is compatible with standard Microsoft formats like .doc, .docx, .xls, .xlsx, .ppt, and .pptx so it can open Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files without issues.

FreeOffice is also compatible with OpenOffice file formats like .odt and .odx for opening files from other alternative Office software. You can save documents and spreadsheets in FreeOffice's proprietary file formats, like .tmdx, .pmdx, and .prdx. Office can open these files but will save any edits in Microsoft formats.

3 User-friendly

Simple to learn and use