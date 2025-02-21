Our operating system of choice has a huge impact on how we interface with our computers. Some users prefer a no-compromises approach, with every aspect of the experience being customizable. Others will want an experience where they don’t have to think about things like dependencies, or heaven forbid, open a command line. There’s nothing wrong with either approach: You do whatever works best for you.

Windows is far and away the most popular operating system in the world for traditional desktop computers, but it’s not the best one for productivity, and here are 5 reasons why.

Related 7 alternatives to built-in Windows tools that will blow you away You don't need to rely on built-in Windows apps; here are alternatives that will do a far better job.

5 Bloatware

It has only been getting worse