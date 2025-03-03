When it comes to text editing, you want a Swiss army knife of sorts. Something that can handle a few different kinds of workflows without a hitch. It also needs to just work. You don’t want to be fumbling around with different tools just to make quick edits.

The integrated Notepad application that comes with Windows 11 is severely lacking in features. Sure, you can open .txt files and edit them, and they finally added tab support, but it’s still a shell of what it could be. Enter Notepad++, an open-source, free app developed specifically to be a Notepad replacement. I’ll never go back to using stock Notepad, and here are 5 reasons why.

5 Supports a wide range of file types

Notepad can only do a handful

We’ve all opened up what we think is a compatible file in Notepad, only for it to be a jumbled pile of indiscernible garbage. Notepad supports plain text file formats along with other very simple files, like .log, .ini, .csv, etc. Some of the more complex text files, like XML, .json and others, can be opened but won’t have proper formatting.

Notepad++ takes care of this by adding full support for all kinds of file types. If it doesn’t support a specific one you’re looking for out of the box, chances are there’s a plugin that adds full support for it.

4 Supports syntax highlighting

Makes everything much easier on the eyes