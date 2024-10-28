Buying used PC hardware can be risky business, but it can be quite worthwhile. Used components are a great way to keep yourself under budget, whether you're planning a whole new build or just upgrading one or more parts. This is especially true for GPUs, which can often be the most expensive part of your rig. Buying a brand new, high-end graphics card can cost a good chunk of change, but it doesn't have to be this way. A used unit is more than serviceable, so long as you take the necessary precautions before buying. Here's why you shouldn't bother with a brand new GPU.

Related 10 older GPUs that are still going strong in 2024 It's a tough world out there for old graphics cards, but these 10 champs are still kicking it

5 Cost savings

You can find incredible value on the used market

One of the most clear benefits to buying anything used is the cost savings. So long as it isn't some kind of collector's item, you have the potential to get a pretty hefty discount. Used hardware from past generations can be found at prices well below their MSRP depending on condition and release date. In the case of GPUs, you can certainly find great deals on very high-end gear. There will always be a swath of enthusiasts looking to sell their old cards after upgrading to the latest and greatest.

However, the old adage does hold true when shopping for used hardware: if the deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Get as much info as you can about the unit before purchasing, or make sure the marketplace you're shopping on has adequate buyer protection in case you receive a card that doesn't function as described. While its reputation may precede it, eBay has what I would consider good buyer protection for computer components.

Related 5 ways to protect yourself before buying used PC parts Buying used PC products seems scary for a newcomer. But you can minimize your risk by following these tips.

4 Availability

If you want a specific model, you can definitely find it

Whether you're trying to fit a specific aesthetic for your build or you have some kind of brand loyalty, the used market almost certainly has what you're looking for. Your choices are only restricted by how you're willing to make the purchase. Online marketplaces like eBay will have a very large selection of cards, but if you live in a metropolitan area, you'll be surprised at just how many cards are listed for pickup on local buy & sell sites.

I absolutely love EVGA's hardware, and when I was planning a GPU upgrade a couple of years ago, I knew I wanted one of their 3080 FTW3 cards, especially considering the news that they had ceased production of NVIDIA GPUs for the foreseeable future. Buying new wasn't an option since the card was no longer on the market, so I had to turn to looking for a used unit. I found a promising lead on eBay, chatted with the seller about the history of the card, and pulled the trigger once I felt comfortable. I had the crown jewel of my build, and for a hefty discount at that.

Related 4 reasons you must build a PC with all used parts at least once At least once in your life, you must build a PC only with used parts for an invaluable and memorable experience

3 Reduces e-waste

Give hardware a second life

Close

Once your workload becomes too heavy for your hardware, that doesn't mean it's time to throw it away. Somebody else can absolutely make use of old components for a variety of projects, and GPUs are no exception. Buying used keeps perfectly serviceable components out of landfills. Even once you've squeezed as much juice out of your used card as you can, there's someone out there that has a project that would benefit from an old GPU.

2 You probably don't need the latest and greatest

There's a good chance you won't use the latest bells and whistles

The speed of innovation in the PC hardware space has been quite rapid in the last decade, and this high pace inevitably leads to the obsolescence of components. While some components are truly obsolete in terms of modern games and workloads, you'd be surprised at just how capable some old cards actually are, so long as you don't need some of the newest features, such as ray tracing. As a self-proclaimed frame chaser, I hardly ever enable ray tracing features at the cost of higher FPS, but I do enjoy the new NVEC media codec for game recording and streaming. Take stock if the latest features actually matter to you, and if not, you can probably save a decent amount by buying a top-of-the-line card from a few generations ago.

1 More money for other components in your build

Buying used allows you to allocate more budget elsewhere

You don't want to heavily bottleneck your system out of the gate, but if your day-to-day activities use other components more heavily, buying a used GPU won't hurt. If your workload is very CPU heavy, or you play games that are CPU bound in the way that they are optimized, it might be worth splashing the cash on the latest CPU available. Alternatively, if your work requires a plethora of storage, you might want to spend big on a case and drives. Whatever your priorities may be, a very powerful GPU is great for tasks that require it, but if your workload doesn't, buying a used GPU frees up your budget for other aspects of your build.

Don't be afraid, used GPUs can be your friend

So long as you do your homework before buying a used component and get a good amount of prerequisite information on the history of the unit, a pre-owned card can be a great way to breathe life into your build, old or new. So long as the CPU you've paired it with fits your workload, you'll have a great experience at a much lower price than you might have otherwise paid.