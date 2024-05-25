Key Takeaways Windows laptops dominate with a vibrant ecosystem of devices, offering variety unmatched by MacBooks or Chromebooks.

Windows remains the top OS for gaming, with most games coming to Windows first, if not exclusively.

Windows boasts the largest library of software, making it the go-to choice for finding all kinds of apps.

In recent years, there's been an increased interest in Apple's MacBooks compared to Windows laptops, notably because the introduction of Apple Silicon turned MacBooks into incredibly efficient machines and some of the best laptops out there. Apple's laptops now last much longer on battery level while offering similar, if not superior levels of performance, and it's hard to downplay that kind of advantage.

Plus, users have increasingly voiced their discontent with Windows itself, due to a harder push for users to create online accounts and the presence of all kinds of ads or "recommendations" throughout the operating system. Some might even suggest using Linux instead. But despite all of that, I'd say Windows is still the best operating system if you're buying a laptop. Granted, some of them may not be to the credit of Windows itself, but choosing Windows still makes the most sense today, and I don't expect that to change.

Windows is everywhere

The industry revolves around it

It's an obvious one, but it's true. A big benefit of Windows is that it's been at the center of the laptop market (and the PC industry at large) for decades. Sure, MacBooks and Chromebooks are also pretty common, but there really isn't such thing as a "budget" MacBook, for example (and conversely, a premium Chromebook is also a rarity). And if you want Linux, well, good luck. A few laptops do offer the option to buy them with Linux out of the box, but those are few and far between. You walk into any store, or visit Best Buy's website, and 99% of the laptops there are probably running Windows.

This matters not only because it's easier to buy a Windows laptop, but it's also much more likely that whatever PC you do get works better on Windows. Sure, you can install a Linux distro on any computer, but are the drivers as reliable? Do all the devices even have drivers on Linux? Things like fingerprint sensors may not work, for example, and some drivers may just not be stable. Not to mention how much harder it can be to find the right driver for a Linux computer. And yes, I know, some Linux user is going to say "it's actually really easy to look this up on Google and use the terminal to run that command", but the fact is, most people don't want to go through that hassle.

Windows has a lot of issues, but for someone buying a laptop at the store, it mostly just works, and it's the easiest to get to grips with.

It still has features others don't

Not without installing some random app

Then there's the fact that Windows, for all its problems, still has some features that are missing on other operating systems. How useful they are to you can vary, but one good example is Windows Hello. Despite introducing Face ID on its iPhones in 2017, and adding a notch to the MacBook models, Apple still hasn't built a Windows Hello equivalent for Mac. And on Linux, sure, there's Howdy, but for that to work, you already need to go out of your way to look for a Windows Hello alternative. A lot of the Linux community seems to find joy in searching for alternatives to things you can do on Windows, but that's extra work.

Windows 11's Snap Layouts also provide much better window management than macOS, for example, and makes it really easy to juggle multiple apps at once. Linux may have some solid alternatives, too, but again, they're alternatives, and not something you get by default.

There are a lot of little things like that, such as the clipboard history, built-in RGB controls, and a few other things. These might not be dealbreakers, but they're nice to have.

It has a much more vibrant ecosystem of devices

Every laptop is different