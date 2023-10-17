High refresh rate monitors have permanently made their way into the psyche of the average consumer today. From the days of 60Hz monitors to a time when 500Hz monitor announcements are commonplace, we've come a long way. Whether you're looking for the best gaming monitors or something for regular use, buying a 60Hz monitor is not a good value in 2023. But, at what point does "high refresh rate" become too high?

While climbing the refresh rate ladder can technically keep bringing in performance gains the higher you go, 240Hz still doesn't make sense for the majority of users. You can enjoy a premium experience in the 144Hz to 165Hz range without any compromises. So, let's dig a bit deeper into the five reasons why you don't really need a 240Hz monitor.

1 You won't feel the difference

Many of us have probably spent years gaming on a 60Hz monitor or even a 60Hz TV using an Xbox or PlayStation console. We never had to think of refresh rates, input lag, or response times when we didn't have anything with which to compare our humble 60Hz screens. But, as high refresh rate monitors became more commonplace and gaming PCs got more powerful, 120Hz became the new standard. The difference when moving from a 60Hz monitor to a 120Hz or 144Hz monitor was night and day. Once you made the switch, you could never go back.

But, then the industry started making 240Hz monitors a reality. Limited to TN panels at first, these faster screens slowly debuted on IPS and VA panels too. Enthusiasts were quick to adopt the new tech, but gradually it became clear that the jump from 144Hz to 240Hz wasn't as groundbreaking as the one we made from 60Hz to 144Hz. The smoother gameplay and lower input lag gamers experienced after ditching the old 60Hz screens didn't suddenly become way better on a 240Hz monitor.

Sure, you could find people who swear by the stark difference between a 144Hz and 240Hz screen, but we all perceive these things differently. By and large, people can't feel a tangible difference by switching to a 240Hz monitor from their 144Hz or 165Hz screen. The money you'll spend on a quality 240Hz monitor, especially one with 1440p or 4K resolution, is better spent on a more powerful GPU or CPU to provide a superior gaming experience.

2 Your high-end PC won't deliver the frames

Let's say you're one of the lucky few who can perceive the higher responsiveness on a 240Hz monitor compared to your older 144Hz one. Even if you buy a 240Hz monitor, you'll need to have a seriously powerful rig to power 150+ FPS in any modern game. Unless you're at 1080p or playing esports titles like Valorant or League of Legends, your $1,000+ graphics card is not going to deliver more than 144 FPS at any respectable graphical settings.

Hence, you won't be able to see any of the touted benefits of your 240Hz monitor if you're still able to get only sub-150 FPS in high-end games. Besides, in the most recent titles like Cyberpunk 2077 (with Path Tracing) and Starfield, optimization issues further limit the maximum FPS your PC will be able to generate. Even after using upscaling tech like Nvidia DLSS or AMD FSR, you're likely going to be playing at around only 100 FPS at most with a card like the RTX 4070 Ti. Getting a 240Hz monitor in this case will not only seem pointless but will likely introduce other visual artifacts.

Source: Nvidia

There's another argument that people make for 240Hz monitors — better non-gaming experience. Technically, you'll have superior scrolling and animations at 240Hz, but again, will you notice the difference? For most users, using a 144Hz or 165Hz monitor for gaming or non-gaming usage is the sweet spot.

3 Even latency improvements will show diminishing returns

Source: Nvidia

While many gamers grasp the first two points I discussed above, they might still believe that gaming on a 240Hz monitor, even when getting sub-144 FPS, will lower latency enough to be deemed a worthy benefit. While it is technically true that higher refresh rates will improve latency, it's questionable how much of a benefit this is actually going to be for you. Beyond 144Hz to 165Hz, diminishing returns start to rear their head, and you aren't going to be as concerned about latency when you're busy tackling issues like inverse ghosting.

With the help of Nvidia G-Sync or AMD FreeSync, variable refresh rates now make it possible for your 240Hz monitor to adjust automatically to the FPS your GPU is able to generate. This helps make 100 FPS gaming "possible" on a 240Hz monitor, but unless you're able to perceive the reduced input lag or latency, you're simply better off with a 144Hz or 165Hz monitor.

4 You're not a professional gamer

Image: Elgato

Let's face it, chances are you aren't gaming professionally or even streaming on Twitch or YouTube as a living. Unless you're a pro, 240Hz monitors aren't going to matter for your gaming experience. This is because professional gamers target high framerates at the cost of everything else — resolution, screen tearing, and even image quality in the case of a TN panel. This is because they want to reduce input lag to the absolute minimum. You'll often find the pros playing at insanely high frames, such as 500-600 FPS, on a 240Hz or 360Hz monitor.

The resultant input lag benefits even at the cost of the other anomalies help professional gamers realize real competitive benefits that help them edge out their opponents. In contrast, even if you're playing the same competitive game in your leisure time, you likely don't need a super high refresh rate or framerate for an enjoyable experience. Your trusty 144Hz monitor will be perfectly fine.

5 High-resolution 240Hz monitors are still pricey

For the average user, image quality and a decently high framerate are enough to enjoy their favorite games, provided their gaming PC has the required capability. A 1440p monitor with 144Hz or 170Hz refresh rate is the perfect combination for most of us. You get the benefits of increased image quality compared to Full HD or 1080p resolution, and the benefits that come with high refresh rates. Going for the next performance category, you'll have to shell out a significant premium.

Consider this — a quality 1440p 170Hz monitor from a reputed brand costs around $200 to $250. You can even get curved options at this price, and an IPS panel will require you to push your budget only up to $300. But, what about 1440p 240Hz IPS monitors? For a quality model, you'll have to spend $400, and for more premium models, you're looking at more than $500. When you try to balance these prices against the tangible benefits of a 240Hz monitor, you'll realize it's not worth it, at least not yet.

The money you'll save by not buying a 240Hz monitor that you don't really need, can go into other specs of your build that are likely to net you bigger performance gains and improve your overall gaming experience.

High refresh rate gaming in 2023

240Hz monitors are great for a small percentage of users. If you're someone who needs blazing-fast refresh rates for your work, or you can stomach the cost of both the monitor and the rest of the system, you could consider buying a 240Hz monitor. For everyone else, focusing on buying a gaming PC or buying parts for a high-end gaming PC makes much more sense. If you only need an upgrade to your gaming rig, you can look at the best GPUs in 2023 and choose what fits your budget.