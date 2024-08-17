Key Takeaways PCIe 5.0 SSDs are fast for large file transfers, but offer minimal improvement in everyday use.

PCIe 5.0 SSDs haven't been out for that long, which puts them firmly in early adopter territory. Usually, that's where I would tell enthusiasts to spend their money on the latest and fastest technology, but on this occasion, I'm going to advise patience. On paper, they look great, with up to 14,000MB/s transfer speeds, but that's only part of the story. If you want the latest tech at any cost, by all means, go and pick up one of the best PCIe 5.0 SSDs, I won't stop you. But if all you need is a reliable, fast SSD to run your system and games on, there are many reasons why PCIe 5.0 SSDs aren't worth your time.

5 They're only faster in one particular scenario

Unless you need to shift a lot of data around, they're no big improvement

Close

When read and write speeds are mentioned in relation to PCIe 5.0 SSDs, the numbers mentioned are for sequential transfers. That's when large files are being transferred, and are almost always the fastest type of transfer. The numbers don't lie. Gen 5 drives are faster at this type of transfer than any other consumer SSD. But, they leave out other important information, because not every task that you do on your computer is of a sequential type.

Crucial T705 Crucial T700 Samsung 990 Pro Corsair MP700 Pro SE SEQ1M, Q8T1 Read: 14,108 MB/s

14,108 MB/s Write: 12,340 MB/s Read: 12,398 MB/s

12,398 MB/s Write: 11,814 MB/s Read: 7,465 MB/s

7,465 MB/s Write: 6,897 MB/s Read: 14,011 MB/s

14,011 MB/s Write: 11,970 MB/s SEQ1M, Q1T1 Read: 8,888 MB/s

8,888 MB/s Write: 9,607 MB/s Read: 9,460 MB/s

9,460 MB/s Write: 5,839 MB/s Read: 3,878 MB/s

3,878 MB/s Write: 6,046 MB/s Read: 8,847 MB/s

8,847 MB/s Write: 9,355 MB/s RND4K, Q32T1 Read: 680 MB/s

680 MB/s Write: 468 MB/s Read: 774 MB/s

774 MB/s Write: 600 MB/s Read: 785 MB/s

785 MB/s Write: 533 MB/s Read: 1,014 MB/s

1,014 MB/s Write: 718 MB/s RND4K, Q1T1 Read: 95 MB/s

95 MB/s Write: 327 MB/s Read: 82 MB/s

82 MB/s Write: 308 MB/s Read: 72 MB/s

72 MB/s Write: 248 MB/s Read: 94 MB/s

94 MB/s Write: 366 MB/s

Looking at the data for three PCIe 5.0 SSDs (Crucial T700, T705, Corsair MP700 Pro SE) and the PCIe 4.0 Samsung 990 Pro, you start to notice something interesting. When handling random reads or writes, which is the majority of data transfer in everyday computing use, the numbers aren't much different between generations. All four drives perform similarly in these situations, with the PCIe 4.0 SSD even outperforming the newer Gen 5 drives in some cases. Unless you're always transferring large file sizes, you don't need the latest PCIe SSDs.

4 PCIe 5.0 SSDs need a lot of cooling

Oversized heatsinks are a must-have

Close

The first few Gen 5 SSDs that made it to market had fairly modest transfer speeds of around 10,000MB/s and even more modest cooling solutions that weren't much different from Gen 4 heatsinks. Once those drives got into the hands of reviewers and enthusiasts, a worrying trend started to appear. The drives were overheating within minutes of sustained data transfer, making them throttle back. Not exactly the situation you want when you're selling speed, and the second wave of PCIe 5.0 drives promised to be even faster.

The solution was to put oversize heatsinks on every PCIe 5.0 SSD, or advise caution and that you'd need a motherboard with existing heatsinks to run the new drives. Some manufacturers made M.2-sized finstacks, like those used on GPUs and CPU air coolers, to provide enough cooling. Others used thick aluminum, or added small fans for active cooling, or sold them with waterblocks for custom liquid cooling use. Others did several of these things at once, showing how much of an issue that thermals are on these speedy SSDs.

The other problem is that often, the PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot or slots on the motherboard were under or next to the PCIe slot used by the primary GPU. That makes things tricky, as space is limited, and some heatsinks are too large to use. Maybe moving the M.2 slots further down the board is an option, but as the PCIe gets faster, it becomes more susceptible to interference, which is part of why the PCIe 5.0 slots are close to the CPU in the first place.

3 PCIe 5.0 SSDs don't offer much in increased gaming performance

Seriously, stick with PCIe 4.0