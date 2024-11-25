PC sound cards aren't as popular as they once were, and for good reason. Over the past few years, motherboard manufacturers have upped their game and have finally started giving us better onboard audio. Unfortunately, while things are getting better, it's nearly impossible for board audio to offer the same quality and performance as a good sound card.

Sound cards have been around for as long as I can remember and up until the introduction of DACs, there was no competition for them when it came to PC audio quality. Onboard audio is limited in size as it has to fit on the PC's motherboard, whereas sound cards can be much bigger and house more components, which allows them to offer better quality and performance.

These days, most users are fine with onboard audio, even when it comes to gaming. However, if you want the best sound possible, then a good sound card is something you should consider. Sound cards are also easy to install and, in most cases, don't take too long to set up.

5 Superior audio quality

Sound cards exist for a reason

While it is not as prevalent as it once was, sound cards do generally offer better audio quality than that of the onboard audio codecs. As mentioned, onboard chips have to fit on a motherboard where sound cards have much more room and are designed purely for audio purposes. Of course, not all sound cards are created equally, but when using one, you should be able to hear the difference in audio quality.

Sound cards will also let you make use of higher-quality audio files such as WAV and FLAC, as long as you also have the high-quality headphones or speakers needed to fully enjoy such a listening experience. Sound cards should offer better bass and crisper highs, so you can enjoy a wider range of sounds and music. While this may seem a bit much for the standard user, audiophiles will swear by it and won't settle for less.

4 Interference or faulty components

Better isolation goes a long way

Source: WikiMedia Commons

Ever heard a crackling sound, or a constant buzz coming from your speakers? This could be caused by interference coming from certain components or even a faulty chipset or connector. You may even find that your speakers just don't like your onboard audio, which can cause issues as well. It can be tricky to diagnose where the exact fault lies, but in a lot of cases, a sound card can help. All the extra space cna go into better isolation for different components and ways to reduce interference.

However, the issue could still lie with your speakers, or you may even get a faulty sound card that has the same issue. If possible, it's best to try your speakers or wired headphones on another device first so you can rule them out.

Related These 7 bad habits shorten your PC's lifespan If you want your PC to last, be sure to avoid these 7 cardinal PC sins.

3 Space saving

A desktop DAC can be a hassle

For those who will have less space, sound cards are a great option as they are installed in your PC, leaving you more available space on your desk. A dedicated DAC or digital-to-analog converter will plug into your PC but will require its own space on your desk. Some of the DACs also require a separate amplifier, taking up even more space on your desk. So, if you are struggling with the amount of available space on your desk, a sound card is definitely the way to go.

2 Connect to surround sound or home theater

Some setups need a little more power

Close

While most modern motherboards have plenty of audio connections, they may not all have what you need. Instead of having to buy a new motherboard, you could just buy a new sound card that is compatible with almost any motherboard, so if you upgrade your PC, you will still be covered. When it comes to surround sound and home theaters, the standard 3.5mm jacks aren't always going to cut it. You may find yourself also needing connections such as RCA or optical as well.

For those using older computers, you may find you don't even have the connections or compatibility for much more than a pair of 2.1 speakers. In this case, a sound card is a great and easy way to help you upgrade your PC's audio.

1 Creating content

Audio quality is extreemely important

Audio is the most important aspect of content creation. Even those who create video content will tell you that audio is extremely important. This means being able to hear your audio more clearly and even record it when need is essential. Most creators watch and listen back to their content multiple times while editing to see if they can notice any issues. This means that they need to take into account that others might be using high-end audio equipment, so they need to make sure their content is suitable. We've all seen the YouTube comments where someone is complaining about audio quality and while it is hard to please everyone, creators do need to try their best.

Related Top 10 ways to reduce the heat in your PC without upgrading your hardware Reducing your PC temperature is a crucial way to keep performance up and extend its longevity

Do the benefits of a sound card make it worthwhile?

Yes, in most cases they do. While adding a sound card to your PC is an extra cost you will need to factor in, if you listen to any audio, it can be a worthy addition. Sound cards can give you the extra connectors you need to set up all your speakers and there is no denying that a decent sound card will produce better audio quality than that of the motherboard's onboard audio.

From playing games to listening to music or even watching your favorite movie, sound cards can amplify your PC's sound, offering a much more engaging experience. However, it's always worth considering your options these days. As mentioned, motherboard audio has come quite a long way in the past few years and DACs can also be excellent for some users needing better audio quality. If you're not quite sure if a sound card is right for you, try a program like FXSound first that can help upgrade your PC or laptop's sound without the need for extra hardware. Consider your use case and if it feels right, don't worry, as sound cards can be an easy way to upgrade your PC's overall audio quality.