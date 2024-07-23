Key Takeaways Stay organized by syncing tasks across all your devices with TickTick.

Utilize various sorting methods to prioritize tasks effectively and efficiently.

Collaborate with others by sharing task lists and working together on common goals.

If you are a person who writes to-do lists on every scrap of paper, then TickTick is the perfect app to bring your personal productivity into the digital age. And if you're not, it can offer some great tools to help you get organized and make the most of your time and focus. Here are five reasons you should check it out.

5 Your to-do list is with you everywhere

Sync your tasks across multiple platforms and devices

Nothing is worse than making a to-do list and then losing it. With TickTick, you won't risk losing a slip of paper, and you can keep your list at your fingertips no matter which device you are using. Whether you are team Apple or team Android, you can sync lists to your laptop, smartphone, tablet and wearable device. This means you can make a list on your computer in the morning, rearrange priorities on your smartphone during the day, then check them off from your watch on the go. Not only that, but TickTick works with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant, so you can even interact with your tasks hands-free.

Extensions are available for your favorite apps

TickTick has an impressive list of integrations with apps you use every day. There are extensions for most popular browsers that let you save any web page as a new task, or view and edit your task lists without leaving the web. Integrations with popular email apps such as Outlook and Gmail also allow you to conveniently create new tasks based on emails. Got a message from a friend about a birthday party this weekend? Click. Add a reminder to buy a gift on your task list for Saturday.

4 Get more functionality from your calendar

You can have a complete view of your daily schedule

Most of us are used to adding meetings and appointments to our digital calendars, but what about those reminders and tasks that also need to get done? TickTick lets you do both with ease by seamlessly layering a task list over your existing calendar if you have one. Integrate the app with your Google, Outlook or iCal calendar, and you can see your daily appointments side by side with your to-do list.

From the TickTick app you can view and edit any events added through your regular calendar, while also being able to create and check off tasks. The ability to do both from one app gives a much more comprehensive view of your schedule through a unified interface. The best part is that you can still use the original calendar app when it's more convenient, and new events will appear in the TickTick calendar automatically.

3 Organize and reorganize your priorities

There are multiple ways to sort and arrange your tasks

It's one thing to make a to-do list, and a whole other thing to prioritize what to do first. Thanks to the Eisenhower Matrix feature on TickTick, you can sort your tasks based on both urgency and importance. This technique, popularized by Stephen Covey in The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, is a great way to determine which task to focus on next. Once sorted, a color code indicating urgency and importance carries over to other views, such as the calendar and the traditional task list format, so you can remember which items should be prioritized.

If you prefer a different sorting method for your tasks, the Kanban view allows you to customize sections, then drag and drop tasks into different groups. This super flexible, visual interface lets you create your own categories, such as short-, medium-, and long-term goals. Having the ability to create multiple views for different lists allows you to personalize your productivity in the way that works best for you.

2 Be intentional with your time

Keep track of work completed or tackle procrastination with Focus

Another useful feature integrated into TickTick is called Focus. It is partially a timer, partially a mental exercise tool. It allows you to be intentional about how much time you spend on specific tasks or other activities. You can use stopwatch mode to keep track of how long you spend doing things like reading or exercising, for example. Alternatively, the Pomo mode provides a tool for the Pomodoro timing technique (and procrastination buster) developed in the 1980s that incorporates a 25-minute task focus followed by 5 minutes of rest.

As with tasks lists, TickTick syncs Focus between all of your devices, so you can start a Pomo on your phone and stop it on your watch. You can also integrate sounds (think white noise for medication or clock ticking if you work best under pressure) with both the timers and the Pomos, in order to help set the perfect mood for whatever task is at hand.

1 Collaborate with friends and family

Share your task list with others to work together on common goals

Last but not least, a very handy TickTick feature is the ability to share to-do lists with others. Did you make a supply list for next week's Olympics watch party? Share it with the guests as either a text message or an image with the tap of an icon. If your friends and family are also TickTick users, you can get even more collaborative. Shared task lists can be updated by others, which facilitates group planning.

TickTick is simple-to-use and full of features

Whether you are a productivity pro looking to take your to-do lists to the next level, or searching for tools to help you manage your busy life, TickTick might be the perfect solution. The feature list is impressive, even with the free version, and the paid version is budget-friendly as well. The interface is intuitive and syncs with all of your devices in order to keep you productive no matter where you are. Give it a try and see what it can do for yourself.