If you're building out your next setup, you're probably trying to decide which monitor to use—or perhaps which monitors to choose—because you want a multi-monitor setup for peak productivity. But I bet there's one display type that you haven't already considered: a high-resolution projector. Now, if you've used any of the aged projectors in the conference room at work for presentations, I don't blame you for not thinking about them as your primary display. But they've gotten excellent in recent years, with advances in LED light sources that mean they're essentially silent, a far cry from the loud fans of incandescent bulbs. Here's why you should at least think about them as an option.

Related I replaced my monitor with a projector - here's how it went While it works well for gaming and media consumption, things start to get sketchy when you use a projector for coding and text-heavy tasks

5 Gaming on a huge screen is awesome

And productivity uses aren't bad, either

Close

Even fairly affordable projectors these days have a 60Hz refresh rate, which is plenty for playing single-player games or any multiplayer titles that don't require twitchy reaction speeds. But the projector has one big advantage over any desktop monitor, and that's the size it can project up to. With recent projectors with 1600 lumens or more easily able to go up to 120 inches if you have a big enough wall, they're amazing for RPGs, FPSes, or side-scrollers.

Even fast-paced action games are fair game, especially if you get one of the projectors designed for gaming use, which can project a Full HD 1080p screen at up to 240Hz. That's like having a movie theater screen that's as speedy as the latest OLED monitors, but in your own living room. That's amazing to me, and I find I like laying back and playing games more now that they take up the entirety of an office wall. For the best color accuracy, you'll want to get an ambient light-reflecting (ALR) screen to project on to, as even the best white paint isn't going to reflect the projector's light accurately.

4 So is watching movies

Leave the small screens behind

Many of us use our computers for all our entertainment, but there's something that feels wrong to me about watching movies on the same smaller screen that I've been working on for eight hours, even if that screen is OLED. But I have no similar worries about firing up the projector and streaming my Plex server's contents while I'm decompressing or checking out which streaming services have new series for me to binge. And I don't have to worry about setting up speakers, or making sure my headphones are charged, or anything else, because a decent projector should also come with good onboard audio. The market has come a long way since the days of VGA-only projectors, and almost anything with an HDMI input will do a good job of playing movies or other content.

Related XGIMI Horizon Pro Projector Review: Redefining "Home Theater in a Box" The XGIMI Horizon Pro is a "smart" projector that excels at being easy to setup and use. Read our review to know more about this 4K projector!

3 A PC is the best media streamer

Most projectors don't have built-in Netflix, but your PC does

Nowadays, most projectors aren't just a way of displaying content from another device; they're often fully-fledged media streamers running some version of Android. That's useful for most streaming services, as you don't need another device to supply content, but many of these projectors are lacking important services like Netflix, because they haven't gone through the compulsory certification stages. But you know what device has Netflix on pretty much any configuration you can make? Your desktop PC, which can be turned into a Home Theater PC pretty easily. The bonus to using a projector here is that you can keep your PC at your desk, and don't have to struggle with wireless peripherals or moving it closer to the TV for optimal HDMI range.

Then, you're not tied down to any streaming stick's operating system, can block ads and tracking from streaming services, and have more powerful hardware to handle the streamed media. You can also play local files or even Blu-ray content if you have the correct combination of optical drive and previous-generation hardware that supports the disc-based format. And by adding Plex, Jellyfin, or Emby to the mix, you can get your own home theater set up with a minimum of fuss.

Related Best media streaming devices in 2024 Looking for an Android TV, Fire TV, or Roku streamer for your TV? We have handpicked the best media streaming devices you can buy in 2023.

2 They're easier on your eyes

Reflected light is less damaging than emitted light