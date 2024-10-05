It's a pretty established fact that adding an SSD to an old PC is one of the biggest improvements to its overall performance. But what about if you already have an SSD but are tempted by the recent price drops of NVMe storage? Will that upgrade bring a similar boost to performance, or is it something you could leave until you next buy a new computer? Well, while it won't bring the super speed-up of moving from an HDD to an SSD, putting NVMe in your computer does come with some worthwhile benefits for the upgrade.

5 No more cables

I hate cable management, don't you?

Close

While it's true that NVMe SSDs are several times faster than SATA SSDs, they have one benefit that doesn't get talked about enough. That's the removal of not one but two cables that you normally would have to manage in the cramped rear compartment of your PC chassis. Two fewer cables, per SATA SSD that's removed and replaced with an M.2 NVMe SSD. That's a big win in my eyes, even in a midtower sized case. If you prefer your PC to be more compact, you know every cubic millimeter of space is precious, and swapping SATA drives out for M.2 NVMe is one of the easiest ways to reclaim some space.

The only real drawback is that most motherboards have more SATA ports than M.2 slots for SSDs. That's not always the case, like if you have a premium motherboard or a newer one that often has four or more M.2 slots ready for filling. But even M-ITX motherboards have at least one M.2 slot, and with the price of NVMe storage, it's quick and easy to add 2TB of storage capacity, without worrying about cable routing.

4 Prices have dropped considerably

So you can buy a larger storage capacity