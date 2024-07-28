Key Takeaways Open-source software powers many tech products you use daily, from browsers to phones.

Older devices can be saved from obsolescence with open-source updates and firmware.

Security and privacy are enhanced with open-source encryption and absence of tracking features.

Open-source software has existed in some form or another since the early 1980s and is now used in almost every technology sector. Open-source tools and software are used in everything from TVs to ChatGPT, so the chances are high that you've already used it, even if you didn't realize it. It powers web browsers, operating systems, apps, and games, and is often licensed so other developers can modify it. There are many reasons to use open-source software instead of proprietary programs, from feeling part of a community to keeping your data more secure.

5 Giving new life to old hardware

From Wi-Fi routers to laptops, open-source software can save them from the scrapheap

Many, if not most, technology companies design their products with planned obsolescence baked in. Android smartphones are usually supported for a certain number of years with operating system and security updates from the manufacturer. Once that time period ends, while the manufacturer might not be providing ongoing support for the device, thanks to the open-source nature of Android, there's always a chance that a developer will take up the challenge. XDA's forums are full of developers who keep older devices alive with recent security fixes or provide different ROMs to run instead of the manufacturer's option.

Similarly, Wi-Fi routers are often closed-source, but thanks to open-source firmware projects like DD-WRT and OpenWRT, they can be updated with new features that the manufacturers decided to leave out. Older laptops might be unable to run the latest Windows updates, but installing Linux or Chrome OS on them gives them a longer lifespan and keeps them out of e-waste facilities. None of these options would be possible without open-source software, which greatly benefits the world.

4 Freedom of choice

Get out of vendor locks and other annoyances

One of the biggest complaints against closed-source software is vendor lock-ins, which range from proprietary file types to exorbitant price tags, predatory subscription models, or other poor practices by the companies that own them. Open-source software sidesteps most of those practices by releasing the source code so that anyone who wants to can poke around and modify it to make their own version of the software.

Using open-source file formats, you can access the documents you create even if the software you used to create them is discontinued. Open-source might also be the future of AI research, at least if Meta has anything to do with it. The company's latest large language model, Llama 3, is open-source and accessible for broad use, with the ability to run locally on a wide range of hardware. That's another point of the ethos of open-source software: getting the software into the hands of as many people as possible for collaborative efforts.

3 When you need encryption or other security features

Everyone being able to read your code makes for better security practices

Security researchers often say things like closed-source encryption might as well not exist, which is a little bit hyperbolic, but it makes a valid point. Open-source security features like encryption are inherently more likely to be secure. It's not necessarily because it's wiser to have more eyes on security features, so vulnerabilities get found quicker. Nor is it because closed-source encryption is bad. Instead, knowing that your code will be scrutinized leads to better security practices from the start, so there are fewer chances for something to go wrong.

Open-source cryptography is more secure, as the only secret is your password. The fewer secrets in any security feature, the fewer chances for bugs to expose those secrets. Many of the popular password managers are open-source as well. They are examined by whole communities of cybersecurity professionals rather than limited to internal or third-party paid audits. These encrypt your complex, unique passwords and are only unencrypted by your master password. Being able to see the source code allows you to check if your password vault is appropriately encrypted and if there are any backdoors.

2 Lower upfront costs

You'll still have to worry about maintenance, but open source software is often free

While the 'free' in free open source software (FOSS) refers to freedom from restrictions, not freedom from costs, many open-source software programs are also free of licensing fees. It's not just the initial cost you don't have to pay, but many other expenses associated with typical closed-source programs are also omitted. Things like multi-user access, administrative needs, or upgrade fees are usually absent from open-source software.

That makes it particularly attractive to companies looking to reduce costs or to allocate budgets to better uses like training, support, or development. Since the software is free, the money that would have been allocated to subscriptions or other fees can be used elsewhere, benefiting the company in many ways. If some of that money also pays for custom development of the open-source software, the wider the community benefits.

1 Personal privacy

Your data is yours, and not sold to others

Personal data is valuable, not just to you but also to the companies that suck up tremendous amounts of it from their users. That includes operating systems like Windows 11, which has an activity tracking feature among the many, many other features that it uses to track you. Apps and services also track you and your device location, and then all of this data gets into the hands of data brokers who sell it to anyone who wants it. It's a big problem for privacy, especially since that data can also get into the hands of malicious actors.

Open-source software often lacks telemetry features that send information back to the developer. Even when it does, that information is usually limited to how you use the software so that the developer can improve things or add features you might want to see. With the open-source community focusing heavily on privacy, any software developers who try to implement tracking features get put on blast, so everyone knows that a particular software sends data back to the developer.

Programs you already use are likely using open source software

Free and open source software programs are being used everywhere. It's implemented throughout technology in almost every corner of every market. That's true even if the software you use costs money, as many open-source projects don't limit commercial re-use as long as they are credited appropriately. With more companies focusing on open-source software and tools, the percentage of the market share of open-source projects will only get bigger and better.