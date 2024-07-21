Adobe's suite of Creative Cloud applications has been the gold standard for creatives for decades. It's easy to see why — these apps perform a lot of invaluable functions, and now they're supported by artificial intelligence with Firefly. However, the Creative Cloud portfolio is only available through a subscription model that is considered to be user-hostile by some. For example, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission brought official charges against Adobe for anti-consumer practices, which the Department of Justice used to file a court complaint. In other words, there are real reasons you might want to consider a move away from Adobe services.

There are plenty of alternatives to Adobe apps, and some are better than others. But for most people, the Affinity suite will be the best one. It's affordable, cross-platform, compatible, and versatile. Best of all, a one-time license fee nets you lifetime access to the Affinity apps you need. Let's break down why Affinity apps are the strongest competitor to Creative Cloud today.

5 Affinity apps cover the basics

Most people don't need everything Adobe sells in Creative Cloud

The Affinity suite includes Affinity Photo, Affinity Designer, and Affinity Publisher. Photo is Affinity's version of Photoshop, while Designer matches up with Illustrator and Publisher stacks up against InDesign. Generally, the Adobe version of these apps will beat their Affinity counterparts in terms of raw, advanced features — especially when AI features are considered. For example, Photoshop has support for tools like Generative Fill and workflows like animation and 3D. However, it's fair to say that Designer and Publisher are much more competitive with the comparable Adobe apps.

Affinity apps cover the basics, and more accurately, match 90% of the feature set offered by the competing Adobe apps. If your workflow happens to fall into the 10% not covered by Photo, Designer, or Publisher, you may be out of luck. But most users don't fully take advantage of Creative Cloud services, and Affinity is excellent for that audience. You get everything you use in Creative Cloud while paying a much lower, one-time fee.

4 Compatibility with Adobe formats

Yes, your Photoshop files will work with Affinity Photo just fine