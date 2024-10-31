While most households are likely to use wireless internet for most of their devices, there are some times when a wired connection is preferred. With modern routers, it feels like Ethernet ports are an afterthought, with many not even coming with four ports like Wi-Fi routers of earlier generations sported. Even if you don't need 10GbE on your home network, there are plenty of reasons that you might want a network switch (or two), as many home devices work better when they're connected via Ethernet.

5 Modern routers prioritize Wi-Fi

Ethernet ports are in short supply

It's true enough to say that most consumer devices don't come with Ethernet ports. Phones, laptops, and smart home devices all predominantly use Wi-Fi, though they might have had Ethernet ports once. This push toward convenience has made it so that router manufacturers, which traditionally put four Ethernet ports on every router, have been able to reduce that, often down to two or even one spare Ethernet port on many mesh routers. That's fine for many people, but what about if you have devices that work better with Ethernet, like game consoles, or if you want to hardwire some Wi-Fi access points at the other side of your home? Your router might not have enough ports, but as long as you have one free, you can get a network switch to add more.

4 For home automation and smart devices

Your smart home and consoles deserve to be wired in