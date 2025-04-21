Assassin’s Creed Shadows is huge, jam-packed with regions to explore and targets to assassinate. It’s a great entry in the long-running franchise and appeals well to gamers who love the series’ RPG turn as well as those who preferred its stealth-first roots. Shadows has proven to be a hit with critics and audiences, enjoying an 81 metascore on Metacritic and a 90 player rating on OpenCritic.

If you’ve finished the game and are left wanting to spend more as a warrior in Japan, don’t fret; we’re in a great age of samurai- and shinobi-starring video games. From Triple A, big-budget hits to indie gems, if you’re in the mood for a game starring a samurai or shinobi, look no further.

5 Ghost of Tsushima

Sucker Punch made Assassin’s Creed in Japan before Ubisoft did