Windows has come a long way since the early days of having to reinstall after most minor issues, with built-in troubleshooters that can get things working again. Sometimes those issues crop back up, whether you're using one of the best Windows tablets or a computer you built yourself. When that happens, it's worth knowing when you might have to reinstall Windows, whether that's from slowing down over time or because of a known issue.

5 Frequent BSODs or crashing apps

A fresh install will rule out hardware failure

Computers don't always work as they should, and when that happens on Windows PCs, it usually results in a Blue Screen of Death or BSOD. These screens often have invaluable troubleshooting information on them, pointing towards issues with system services, critical Windows processes, driver issues or a host of other parts of your system. Once you've looked in Event Viewer to find more about the error codes, checked for system and driver updates, and worked through the rest of the guide below, if you are still experiencing BSODs, it's time to reinstall Windows. To be fair to Microsoft, BSODs are less common than they used to be, and Windows 11 is more stable than previous versions.

4 System performance is slowing down

If you can't pinpoint the reason, reinstallation might help

Over time, Windows can slow down, although this is not often due to the operating system but other programs that are installed. Common culprits include programs that add to the Startup programs list (and sometimes stay there even after uninstallation), heavy antivirus suites, the use of PC cleaning tools like CCleaner, and poorly written apps. Trying to debloat all of these causes can take forever, and if you have your documents and other important data backed up, it's often quicker to refresh Windows back to an out-of-the-box state.

3 Corruption of system files or registry entries

Corrupt files that reoccur are a clear indicator

Even the best SSDs don't always work as intended and can leave your Windows installation with corrupted system files or broken registry entries. Unstable RAM can also cause these issues, where simply using the PC will build up glitches over time, even if it's not unstable enough to crash the computer. Windows has some handy inbuilt tools that can remedy this situation, with DISM (Deployment Image Servicing and Management) and SFC (System File Checker) designed to get your Windows installation back to full working order. Often, running these tools will fix whatever corrupted files you were experiencing, and the problem will go away. Sometimes they fail to fix the corruption, or you might notice that the file corruption comes back. That's a clear sign it's time to reinstall Windows, as it will give you new copies of every system file. If you notice issues again after that, it points towards a hardware issue, likely with your system drive or RAM.

2 Issues with booting your computer

This is another clear sign Windows could do with a refresh

If your Windows computer is having issues booting up or if you can't get past the login screen, there are a few things you can try before taking the nuclear option and reinstalling Windows from scratch. Startup Repair will automatically try to repair the Windows boot process if your computer fails to boot three times in a row. You could also try uninstalling any updates that were recently installed, in case those are the cause. But if none of these options work, it's time to reset your PC and start again. You can reinstall Windows while keeping your files intact if you want, or wipe everything if you know you have important files backed up.

1 Malware or virus infections

Time to take off and nuke it from orbit

Modern antivirus programs aren't anywhere near as efficient at removing threats from your computer once it has been infected. That's mainly because malware has become more complex over the years, making detecting, isolating, and removing it more difficult. There's no guarantee that removal will work either, as malware can hide in the UEFI firmware or inside the operating system in ways that are hard enough to detect, let alone remove effectively.

That's why home users who are infected with malware or a virus should take a leaf from the corporate playbook—isolate and reinstall

That's why home users who are infected with malware or a virus should take a leaf from the corporate playbook—isolate and reinstall. It's the only way to be sure that the malicious file is actually gone, and corporate IT departments often take that one step further by replacing either the storage drives or the entire device. It's just not worth it to them to put a compromised device back onto the network, even if it has a fresh installation of Windows. At home, reinstalling Windows can be enough, although you want to wipe the drive and do a fresh install, making sure not to keep apps or files that might be infected.

Having to reinstall Windows sucks, but it doesn't take long these days

If you've experienced any of these signs, but the normal troubleshooting steps didn't resolve the problems, you might have to reinstall Windows to get things working properly again. You can try resetting Windows 11, but be warned it won't be the latest update, so you'll have many Windows updates to do. Otherwise, reinstalling from scratch is the best way to go, with a Media Creation Tool installer that's already got the latest updates baked in. With modern hardware and SSD storage, the process is shorter than it's ever been, and by using tools like Chocolatey or Ninite you can reinstall most of your apps and programs without having to download them all manually. Oh, and one thing you don't have to reinstall Windows anymore for? If you change your CPU or motherboard, as newer Windows versions are capable of handling that just fine.