I’ll preface this by saying that I love the Apple Watch. It’s by far the most feature-rich, useful smartwatch I have used to date and a seamless companion to the iPhone. There are several Apple Watch apps that have changed my life in terms of how I operate on a day-to-date basis. But not every product is perfect, and the Apple Watch is no exception. There’s always room for improvement and features fans are still waiting for and hope to see in watchOS 10. For me, it’s a small list. But there are a few features that I’d really love to see make their way to the watch sometime soon.

1 No group competitions

Apple Watch allows you to share your stats, including the status of your rings as well as workout details, with friends through the Sharing feature in the Apple Fitness app. You can also do weekly, 7-day competitions with others. However, these competitions are only one-to-one. You can’t do a group competition for points against multiple people.

I have several friends who love to compete, but we can only ever do so with one another one-to-one versus all together. This is my biggest wish list feature for an update to Apple Watch in the future, and the one aspect I don’t like about competitions.

2 Requires daily charging

With great power comes the need for, well, great power. That means the Apple Watch consumes its battery power quickly and thus needs to be recharged daily. The good news is that charging doesn’t take long: under an hour. The bad news is that you’ll probably either lose a few steps per day or sleep tracking if you want to keep it going (almost) 24/7.

The battery drain is understandable, given that the Watch is your on-wrist portal for so much, from fitness stats and workouts to smartphone notifications, music, a digital wallet, and more. The battery life has also been steadily improving with each new iteration. But a standard Apple Watch that could last a couple of days would be a dream.

3 The need for multiple iPhone apps

I love that you can manage everything about the Apple Watch from the iPhone, including your health stats, workouts, selecting new watch faces, adjusting settings, and more. But it requires three separate apps: Fitness, Health, and Watch. In a perfect world, everything would be navigable via tabs in a single Apple Watch app — one section for Health, one for Fitness, and one for adjusting Settings.

It’s not a huge deal since you can store all three apps in one folder on the iPhone home screen and flip back and forth among them as needed. But having everything in a single dashboard with a more unified look would be ideal.

4 No native Instagram app

I probably shouldn’t spend so much time on social media anyway, but it’s unfortunate that the Apple Watch no longer has a native Instagram app. It was removed back in 2018 following a change in the Apple watchOS SDK, which Instagram did not support in its backend. You can still get Instagram notifications by turning on the mirror iPhone alerts option for the Instagram app in the Watch app. There’s also the Lens for Watch app that makes it possible to browse Instagram from the Watch.

But imagine scrolling through Instagram Reels on the Watch on your wrist. It would likely be a heavy battery drain, but it would be a cool feature, nonetheless. It would also be nice to be able to tap a button and go right to my Instagram profile to see the latest posts, even Like one or two of them, right from my wrist.

5 No ring for basic step counting

I love that Apple takes into account important metrics for your health and wellness, including how many exercise minutes you get per day (as well as whether you met, exceeded, or fell short of your personal goal), stand minutes (making sure you stand for at least a minute every hour for anywhere from 10-12 hours per day), and how many calories you burn, via the Move ring. I love the concept of “closing your rings.” Seeing those three color circle loops, or trying to get them to complete the rotation, is both motivating and encouraging. However, I’d like to see basic step counts become part of the equation as well.

There have been instances where I took more than 17,000 steps in a day yet didn’t close my rings because I didn’t burn enough calories. This is likely because it was mostly low-intensity movement (e.g., walking), and thus my heart rate didn’t increase. Factors like your gender and weight can also play into how many calories you are able to burn. Sure, you can adjust your calorie goal to make it easier to close the rings based on your personal metrics. But if you’re competing and sharing with friends, you want to be on an even keel.

Steps aren’t the be-all, end-all of fitness, and Apple makes a powerful statement by not including them in its rings. (You can still see your daily steps by scrolling past the rings to total steps and total distance or choosing a watch face that highlights them.) But seeing as there’s a well-known suggestion that people should aim for at least 10,000 steps per day, it would be nice to have this stat at the forefront, too.

It's worth considering as well that some individuals are unable to do the type of activity that would burn a ton of calories, whether due to lifestyle, mobility limitations, or even heart problems. These individuals should still be able to feel a sense of accomplishment for reaching the recommended step goals and closing their rings. I’d love to see a fourth ring for steps with a default goal of 10,000.

We’ll have to wait and see

The rumor mill suggests that we might see tons of improvements to the Apple Watch in the latest watchOS 10, with some believing it might be the most significant OS update in years, just as the Apple Watch Ultra was in terms of hardware in 2022. Will those updates include any of these items on my wish list? I’ll have to wait and see. For now, I am still confident in saying that the Apple Watch is one of the best smartwatches you can buy. Should all or any of these updates be in the next OS, it’ll be another step closer to perfection.