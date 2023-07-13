Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event is coming up on July 26, and there's plenty to look forward to. The Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are the highlights for most people, but there's also the chance we'll see the Galaxy Tab S9 tablet, too. All of this comes just a few weeks after Google launched both the Pixel Tablet and the Pixel Fold. So, with the Pixel Tablet being my newest go-to device there are a few things I’m hoping Samsung can copy from Google's newest flagship Android tablet in its own Galaxy Tab S9.

1 The speaker dock

Pixel tablet speaker dock

My favorite feature on the Pixel Tablet is definitely the speaker dock. It's where I keep my Pixel Tablet for most of the day, and it is super convenient. Having that speaker dock means my tablet is already ready and waiting for me when I need it. I never have to worry about it charging with a USB-C cable when I am home (like I would if I purchased a Samsung tablet).

And, while I know you can already use a Samsung tablet as a second screen for a Samsung PC, having that speaker dock makes my Pixel Tablet more useful as a second screen for more devices. On a Mac, a PC, or even an iPhone, I can cast a video from YouTube to the Pixel Tablet while I work, or even send my favorite tunes from Spotify over to it, and enjoy my songs in higher quality than I would over the tablet's integrated speakers.

2 A cleaner Android experience

One thing I always hated about Samsung products, in general, is the Android experience. As an example, there are two apps for everything, as you get both Samsung and Google apps at the same time. There's also pre-loaded Samsung bloatware, like the Galaxy Store, Smart Switch, and SmartThings that I never ever use. With the Pixel Tablet being made by Google, there's none of that. It's pure Android, without any extras. I know Samsung products always ship with One UI, but I prefer pure Android to everything else.

3 A smaller tablet is a better tablet

When it's not on the dock, I use the Pixel tablet in my hands a lot, and it's really comfortable. The device measures about 10.2 inches in width, 6.7 inches in height, and 0.3 inches thick. Combine that with the 16.39-ounce weight, and that makes it really easy to hold. The point is, a smaller tablet is a better tablet.

I know the Tab S8 is already smaller than the Pixel Tablet since it measures 9.99 inches in width, 6.51 inches in height, and 0.25 inches in thickness, but smaller tablets are really better in 2023. I'd like to see an 8-inch tablet, for example. Samsung has been too focused on bigger is better (like the S8+ or Tab S8 Ultra) and seems to be forgetting that not all tablets have to be computer or laptop replacements!

4 A program for third-party accessories

Not counting the dock, the Pixel Tablet launched with just one official accessory from Google, the Pixel Tablet Case. While there's no official keyboard or pen, there are some accessories that Google has rated as "Made for Google Pixel." Two of those are cases from Speck, like the Magfolio case, and the StanyShell. This is something I'd love for Samsung to consider. Buying cases for an Android tablet is always a mess, and sometimes you end up with a case that's not quality. I'd love for Samsung to launch a similar program so that you know if you're not buying an official accessory and a third-party one, it's top-notch and will work with your tablet without any issues.

5 Universal stylus support

Samsung's Galaxy tablets usually work with the SPen. It unlocks new and fun way to use the device for inking and drawing. The problem with this, though, is that you have to buy an S Pen from Samsung directly or buy a third-party pen. The Pixel Tablet is different from that since you can buy any stylus pen that supports the USI 2.0 standard. Supporting that universal pen standard makes it easier, and cheaper, to find a pen that works with your new tablet. Samsung could learn from Google on this.

What will the Tab S9 deliver?

While I'm hoping that Samsung can copy these five things for its next Android tablet, I'm doubtful it'll happen anytime soon. The Galaxy Tab S9 might as well just be a spec bump, based on the leaked renders and all the leaks we've seen. Still, there are a few things Samsung does better than Google on tablets, and it's the OLED screen and that keyboard accessory. Time will tell, but for now, I still love my Pixel Tablet and hope other OEMs mimic what Google has done.