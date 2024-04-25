Key Takeaways Support from developers is crucial for Snapdragon X Elite's success, with major apps optimized for Windows on Arm but some missing.

Built-in emulation in Windows is key for running x86 apps on Arm devices, with Microsoft needing to ensure a smooth experience for users.

Snapdragon X Elite must deliver high performance and battery efficiency, alongside premium hardware offerings, to compete with Intel and AMD in the market.

Qualcomm’s latest laptop chip has been generating a lot of positive buzz in the Windows community. Announced in late 2023, the first batch of Snapdragon X Elite-powered devices are all set to hit the market in the next few months. Although Snapdragon X Elite looks beast on paper and performs well in benchmarks (on sample devices), its success relies on many aspects such as app support, Windows emulator, power-to-performance ratio, available hardware, and more.

The factors below will determine if your next laptop will be powered by Qualcomm’s Arm CPU or a traditional one from Intel or AMD.

5 Support from developers

Close

Support from third-party developers will be the most crucial factor in deciding Snapdragon X Elite’s fate. Traditionally, Windows laptops running Arm-based chips have not received positive remarks due to a lack of native apps. Microsoft needs to show long-term commitment and have major developers onboard for Windows on Arm.

The software giant is off to a promising start though. Major Windows apps such as Google Chrome, Firefox, Spotify, Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom, VLC, Netflix, Prime Video, and others have optimized their apps for Windows on Arm. However, some crucial apps like WhatsApp, Slack, Google Drive, Telegram, and other big players are still missing from the list and this could be a deal-breaker for many potential buyers.

4 Built-in emulation in Windows

Windows on Arm is still a work in progress, and we obviously can’t expect native app support from day one. You will still need to run some of your preferred x86 apps on your Arm laptop. Here’s where Microsoft’s built-in emulator will come into play. How well Microsoft improves the emulator in Windows will be another major factor in moving Snapdragon X Elite devices off the shelves.

When Apple announced their M-series CPUs in 2020, the built-in Rosetta emulator ensured a smooth transition for Intel apps on Arm CPUs. Mac users didn’t run into any compatibility issues for their must-have apps, and it gave third-party developers sufficient time to keep their apps ready for Arm64 architecture. Although Microsoft offers a similar solution for Windows, the software giant can take a page from Apple’s book to deliver a better emulation experience.

3 All-day battery life without compromising performance

Close

Lackluster battery life on Intel laptops (compared to Apple’s impressive M-series offerings) has been one of the pain points for Windows users in the past few years. It’s also the prime reason why many Windows users (including yours truly) have been waiting for Snapdragon X Elite devices, even though Intel Core Ultra laptops have been on the market for a long time.

Snapdragon X Elite needs to deliver a high performance-to-power ratio. Qualcomm did advertise some tall claims regarding superior power efficiency, but we will hold our judgment until we test it out on retail units. After all, power efficiency depends on many factors such as display resolution, chassis, number of fans, TDP (Thermal Design Power), battery size, and more.

It will also be interesting to see how Snapdragon X Elite performs when the laptop isn’t connected to a power source. We have seen many Intel laptops suffering from below-average performance when using battery power due to throttling.

Power efficiency on Snapdragon X Elite devices will depend on your software preferences, too. If most of your daily apps aren’t optimized for Windows on Arm and run through emulation, it will make a massive impact on battery figures.

2 Premium hardware from manufacturers

Qualcomm has partnered with a long list of Windows OEMs for Snapdragon X Elite. However, for the latest Arm CPU to succeed, it needs to find a place in premium Windows laptops. After all, it’s a top offering from Qualcomm and should be complemented by a high-resolution display, full-HD webcam, astute trackpad, premium build, and a generous speaker setup.

This means Windows OEMs need to consider Snapdragon X Elite for their flagships, such as XPS (Dell), ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Lenovo), Spectre (HP), and Yoga 9 (Lenovo) lineups. During the launch, Qualcomm compared Snapdragon X Elite with the Apple M2 CPU, and it should be bundled with devices that go toe-to-toe with Apple’s premium hardware.

1 Availability

None of the above factors will work in Qualcomm’s favor if the Snapdragon X Elite devices aren’t available in our local stores in the first place. Windows OEMs need to ensure better availability so that interested buyers can check the devices out and make a purchase decision.

No matter how good Snapdragon X Elite devices are, if they aren’t available in a region, buyers there will simply walk away with an Intel or AMD laptop.

Is this Microsoft’s breakthrough "M1 moment"?

This isn’t the first time Qualcomm has partnered with Microsoft though. Their collaboration dates back to 2017. However, none of Qualcomm’s previous Windows CPUs have fared well in the market. Snapdragon X Elite aims to change that, and so far, it appears to have gotten the basics right during our short hands-on session with test units. Now, it’s up to Microsoft and laptop manufacturers to seal Qualcomm’s positive fate within the Windows market. This CPU deserves a chance at greatness.