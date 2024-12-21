Thermal throttling can be one of the biggest frustrations when using a PC or laptop. In its simplest form, thermal throttling is when a component in your PC or laptop gets too hot, and it dials down the performance so that it can cool down. Once it is cool, it will start to operate optimally again. However, if you have inadequate cooling, it will keep thermal throttling, and you will be running in circles until you find the root cause and fix it.

There are a few different things that can cause your PC or laptop to thermal throttle itself, some of which can be fixed quite easily. One thing is for sure, if you start to experience thermal throttling, do not blow it off. Instead, make it a priority to resolve it, because not only does it affect performance in the short-term, but it will also affect the longevity of the PC or laptop.

5 Ambient temperature

The lower the room temperature, the better

It may seem obvious, but ambient temperature goes overlooked quite a bit when it comes to PC and laptop temperatures. While not a major issue for many, some countries see extreme temps near 40°C or higher, meaning your PC or laptop is already quite hot before you even turn it on. No matter how good your cooling is, your device will have a very hard time cooling itself against such odds.

If this is an issue for you, try using your device in a room with air conditioning. If this is not possible, you may have to wait until the evening when things cool down a bit before you can make full use of your computer.

4 Overclocking

More power also means more heat

Overclocking can also be a cause of thermal throttling. Whether you have overclocked your CPU, GPU, or both, this can cause your device to overheat and experience thermal throttling. Overclocking may give you more performance, but it comes at a cost due to the use of additional power, which also creates more heat.

Luckily, there isn't much need to overclock your CPU or GPU these days, as the out-of-box performance is generally quite good with modern chips. However, if you have set an overclock and are experiencing thermal throttling, you may need to upgrade your cooling to handle it, or you may just have to turn the overclock down or off. You may even want to look into undervolting your GPU or CPU, which will further reduce the power they use and the heat they produce.

3 Dust

It gets absolutely everywhere