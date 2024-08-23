Key Takeaways Streamlined drivers are essential for Windows-based gaming handhelds to offer a consistent experience with fewer compatibility issues.

Windows needs to improve touch support and optimize the desktop UI for gaming handhelds to provide a smoother user experience.

Better power and performance management features, along with a dedicated gaming UI, are needed for Windows to compete with the Steam Deck in the PC gaming handheld market.

In the world of PC gaming handhelds, Windows-based devices have been struggling to live up to the ever-popular Steam Deck. And the big reason for that has generally been Windows itself, especially considering most of these devices technically have more powerful chips than Valve's handheld.

Unfortunately, Windows just isn't a great operating system for small-screen devices that require touch and controller input, plus it's not the most optimized. I really felt this when I tried installing a SteamOS clone (Bazzite) on a Windows gaming handheld. That experience tells me there's a lot Microsoft could do to make Windows better for this kind of device.

5 Streamlined drivers

Driver issues always cause problems

A big problem with Windows-based devices is how troublesome driver updates can be. Every PC manufacturer likes to have their own approved drivers for their specific hardware, but usually there are also generic drivers provided by AMD (or other companies), which make the process of updating drivers a bit more complicated. And that's to say nothing of the fact that some drivers come through Windows Update, while others are only available through dedicated driver software.

Streamlining and simplifying the driver experience would help Windows-based gaming handhelds offer a more consistent experience with fewer compatibility issues across different devices. It's probably preferrable to have fewer driver updates than to release a new driver with every game release that potentially doesn't get as much testing.

4 A more touch-friendly desktop UI

Windows just isn't there yet

With a gaming handheld, I believe users should spend as little time as possible on the desktop (more on that later), but when you do have to use it, that experience should still feel smooth and fast. When I installed Bazzite on a Windows gaming handheld, one of the nice things I noticed was just how much smoother the desktop experience felt when I did need to use it. Everything was super snappy and responsive, and it felt like it was meant to be used with a touch screen all along.

Windows has a smoothness issue that I think really takes away from the experience. Whenever you use touch on Windows, it feels like you're kind of making do. The UI feels somewhat slow compared to how quickly you can move your fingers, and it almost doesn't feel designed for it. Using Bazzite, it really felt much better, closer to how using a phone feels. Experiences need to be properly optimized for touch support if we want that experience to feel natural.

3 A dedicated setup experience

Setting up a Windows PC is not fun

Close

One of the cool little things about Bazzite is that the first time launch into the desktop, it proactively tried to help me set up the things I might need. It offered to install emulators and all kinds of tools that can help make the most out of the gaming experience. Windows should absolutely do something similar.

In addition to the basic setup experience that's already used for Windows 11 (frankly, this should be changed too, but that's neither here nor there), Windows should offer users options for platforms to install on your handheld. Simply have a menu with options like Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect, and so on, and let users choose what to get. Including emulators may lead to some legal issues, so I won't necessarily push for this, but at the very least have the legitimate game stores available out of the box. Then, you can include things like tools for performance monitoring (Game Bar already does this but a more advanced version would be good), common dependencies for games, or other things like that.

This would make the experience so much easier for users, and it would be a step in the right direction.

2 Better power and performance management

Stop relying on third-party solutions

Close

Another big problem with Windows right now is that it just doesn't offer performance settings the way it should. All you get in Windows is different power modes in the Settings app, which are frustratingly limited in the degree of control you have, on top of being confusing, since there are also power plans available in Control Panel. However, none of these options provides proper options to limit the power used by your system. Instead, PC manufacturers have to come up with their own solutions for it, and the implementation is dependent on each company.

One of the cool things I saw in Bazzite was called HHD, which let me set the TDP for my processor, despite not being designed for this specific hardware. It worked well, too, I could see the power consumption and performance change while applying a game after changing the settings. And something I didn't get to dive into was the ability to create different power profiles for different games, so if you're playing an old NES game in an emulator, you can extend the battery life that much more, whil