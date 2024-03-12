Key Takeaways Fancy high-end motherboards won't boost your gaming FPS or productivity workloads.

Your CPU cooler and fan configuration affects your CPU temps more than your motherboard.

Neither RAM speeds nor SSD speeds get a boost by switching from a mid-range to a high-end board.

When building a PC, motherboards occupy a unique space among all the components. They're not as closely linked to your system's performance as your CPU, GPU, RAM, or SSD, but they're also not as inconsequential as, say, your case. While most people know how to pick the best motherboard with a compatible chipset and the correct memory support, knowing exactly what a high-end, expensive motherboard doesn't do may not be as widely known.

Now, when I say high-end, I'm talking about $350+ motherboards where the value doesn't scale linearly with price. Whether you're searching for the best Intel 14th Gen motherboards or the best AM5 motherboards, you don't really need to spend anything more than $250 to get all the next-gen features you want.

If you are shelling out more for your motherboard than for your CPU, then most probably it's for extra bells and whistles which don't contribute a whole lot to the performance of your PC. So, let's get into the things your high-end motherboard won't do, no matter how much you spend on it.

5 Higher FPS in games

We all wish this was true

Close

Don't get me wrong — a really barebones motherboard will affect your gaming FPS, often significantly. But we're talking about mid-range and high-end motherboards here. Compared to a Z790 or X670 motherboard costing around $200-$250, a $500 or $700 motherboard won't move the needle when it comes to raw FPS in games. Everything your CPU and GPU need to maximize their output is present on even the best budget motherboards.

A really cheap H610 or A620 motherboard is surely going to hold back the best gaming CPUs, either due to poor-quality VRMs or insufficient cooling support. But, once you cross into the $150+ segment, you can safely assume that even a B650 motherboard will come with capable VRMs, enough PCIe lanes, and support for high-speed DDR5 RAM. If you aren't sure, spend time reading motherboard reviews from reputed publications to make sure you buy quality boards.

4 Reduced render times in Blender

Productivity doesn't need to be this expensive

Source: Blender

Even if you aren't much of a gamer, and use your workstation for professional workloads such as video editing, 3D animation, machine learning, or deep learning, a high-end motherboard won't help you do it faster. Sure, you need a decent-quality motherboard to obtain an optimum output from your high-end hardware, but spending beyond $250 won't magically render your videos faster.

It makes much more sense to spend the $200-$300 you save by choosing a mid-range motherboard, on the best productivity CPUs or the best GPUs for video editing. These components will have a much bigger impact on your workloads, and the resulting gains will help you justify the expense better.

3 Reduced CPU temperatures

You have other parts for that

This one might be a bit controversial. Cooling your CPU during intense workloads such as heavy gaming, running benchmarks, or editing videos comes down to choosing the perfect CPU cooler and, yes, the right motherboard. But, picking a high-end motherboard with integrated water blocks or liquid cooling support won't suddenly mean that your CPU will run cooler than on a solid mid-range motherboard.

As long as the motherboard you're buying has enough fan headers, capable VRMs, and a good-quality PCB, you don't need to worry. Your motherboard will handle the power delivery needed to keep your CPU functioning at its maximum. And the cooling will be taken care of by your CPU cooler, thermal paste, and how you set up your case fans.

2 More stability for your high-speed RAM

Mid-range boards have improved a lot

Close

Since DDR5 memory has become popular among gamers and enthusiasts alike, RAM stability has been a persistent concern. Most Intel and AMD motherboards used to struggle to keep anything higher than 6000-6400MT/s sufficiently stable at stock settings. If you're one of the many users with a 6000MT/s DDR5 kit in your PC, you might not even be aware of this issue. But, for those who prefer faster kits running up to 8,000MT/s and even beyond, this was a challenge.

But, over the past year, motherboard manufacturers have released BIOS updates to support faster DDR5 RAM kits with speeds of up to 8,200MT/s. Sub-$300 motherboards with the B650E chipset can now easily support these blazing-fast DDR5 memory kits, making pricier motherboards far from a necessity if RAM stability is one of your concerns.

1 Faster SSD speeds

Gen5 slot plus decent cooling is all you need

Close

PCIe 5.0 SSDs have started to get affordable enough to make a Gen5 M.2 slot all but mandatory for new motherboard shoppers. If you're thinking of jumping to the PCIe 5.0 storage train, you simply need a compatible M.2 slot and sufficient cooling support on your motherboard. This can be had for as low as $200. If your Gen5 SSD runs too hot, it'll likely come with a bundled heatsink. If not, you can still use it with your motherboard's M.2 heatsinks (without spending more than $200 approximately).

Motherboards with more than one PCIe 5.0 M.2 slots still cost a lot more than mid-range boards, so if you want multiple Gen5 SSDs, you'll need to shell out the big bucks.

High-end motherboards make sense, but only for some

Expensive motherboards with insane power delivery solutions, customizable displays, uber-premium build quality, and overkill I/O ports do have a place, but only for a niche audience. For the average user, spending money on an over-expensive motherboard will not generate any meaningful returns, whether it's performance or functionality they're looking for. A quality mid-range motherboard costing around $250 from a reputed manufacturer is all you really need for a powerful PC today.