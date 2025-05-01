The self-hosting landscape is chock-full of convenient services that pack tons of useful services to make your life easier. But once you’ve gone through waves of note-taking apps, dashboards, and finance apps, you may encounter a password manager like Bitwarden or Vaultwarden. Designed to help you effortlessly enter your passkeys, API tokens, and Lovecraftian ciphers, password managers are perfect for all demographics of PC users – and self-hosting one on your home lab can spare you from the privacy and security issues associated with storing passwords on third-party apps.

But with an overabundance of malware and hackers online, you’ll want to set up a couple of safety provisions to ensure your private password records don’t get breached. From deploying additional services on your home lab to modifying certain server settings, these tips can ensure your password manager remains in tip-top shape.

5 Set up MFA

For the password repository... as well as your home lab

By allowing you to receive TOTP codes on another device, multi-factor authentication serves as a reliable deterrence when unauthorized users attempt to sign in to your accounts. Ideally, you’ll want to protect your home lab and password manager from credential stuffing and data breaches. As such, it’s a good idea to enable TOTP codes on both the virtualization platform and your preferred password-storing container.

Most virtualization platforms, including Proxmox, Harvester, and XCP-ng, let you set up hardened authentication rules. Meanwhile, folks relying on makeshift servers created on top of general-purpose Linux distributions can use authentication apps to achieve the same result. Meanwhile, Vaultwarden and Bitwarden support two-step login, and you can enable this setting to add an extra layer of security to your password manager.

4 Deploy a Fail2Ban container

Prevent unauthorized access to your password manager