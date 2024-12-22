Building a Network-Attached Storage device can be an enjoyable project, regardless of whether you’re a casual user looking for a network-wide file-sharing and backup server or a tinkering expert who wants to experiment with different RAID configurations, network shares, and a host of other features. But if your NAS setup seems too underwhelming for your needs, you could scale this project up by designing a dedicated Storage Area Network for your home lab. If you’ve already built a NAS using TrueNAS Scale, OpenMediaVault, or another dedicated OS, you can follow these tips to transform it into a SAN system.

5 Add more (enterprise-grade) drives

And set up your favorite RAID configuration

Since SAN servers handle massive amounts of data, your typical 2-bay NAS won’t make the cut if you’re planning to create a hardcore storage solution. A larger drive pool not only offers greater capacity for video editing, archiving, media streaming, and other storage needs but also lets you work with RAID configurations.

Sure, simple RAID setups like Mirror (RAID 1) can provide decent results with just two drives, but you’ll need at least four drives to work with the more advanced RAID 6 or RAID 10 arrays. And the minimum number of disks required increases even further when you want to integrate the uber-powerful RAID 50 or RAID 60 arrangements into your SAN.

4 Use HBA controllers

Though you should be cautious about using hardware RAID

When you’re outfitting your NAS with multiple HDDs and SSDs, it’s easy to run out of SATA ports on your motherboard. Thankfully, you can put the free PCIe slots on your motherboard to good use with the help of Host Bus Adapter cards. There are also extender cards, which you can use in tandem with an HBA to massively increase the number of SAS and SATA drives you can slot into your system. Depending on your specific needs, you can even go for HBA controllers designed specifically for enterprise-grade Fibre Channel setups (more on that later).

However, there are some major issues with RAID-compatible HBA cards that you should be aware of before using it to build your SAN server. The software-based RAID provisions of ZFS pools have far surpassed the capabilities of dedicated RAID cards, at least as far as consumer-grade storage solutions are concerned. Worse still, if the RAID adapter kicks the bucket out of nowhere, you’ll have to deal with a lot of headaches when recovering the data.

3 Install faster NICs

Preferably more than one card for Link Aggregation/Multipath Input Output provisions