Taking advantage of online processing power and data storage instead of relying on a single stand-alone computer is tempting and undeniably useful. I back up most of my data to the cloud using Google One, storing files from all my devices, including half a dozen smartphones, a few PCs, and a couple of tablets. It’s been great. I can access my PC’s data on my phone even when I’m hundreds of miles away.

That said, I’ve been cautious. While I back up most of my data, like media and documents, I avoid storing sensitive information such as medical records, financial data, passwords, and a few other things. Below, I have listed the things you should avoid backing up into the cloud (any cloud) and why it's so important to be selective.

5 Explicit photos and videos

Store them locally instead

Saving private photos and videos in the cloud isn’t a good idea, no matter which cloud storage provider you’re using. Even with encryption, cloud services are not foolproof and are frequent targets for hackers. Leaks of such data can lead to irreversible harm to your mental health and privacy. Storing these files offline or on encrypted, local storage devices is a safer option.

A good reminder of why you shouldn’t store private photos and videos in the cloud is the 2014 iCloud celebrity photo leak. On August 31, 2014, almost 500 private pictures of celebrities, mostly women, got posted on 4chan and spread all over sites like Imgur and Reddit. Yes, it’s a pretty old example, and cloud storage has come a long way since then, but breaches like this can still happen.

4 Intellectual property

Backing up IP in the cloud can have unexpected consequences

Storing proprietary work, like business strategies, blueprints, software code, or unpublished manuscripts in the cloud may expose you to potential theft. Cloud providers’ terms of service can sometimes grant them broad rights to access or scan your files, and accidental sharing can result in competitors getting their hands on your work.

According to a Metomic report, 40% of Google Drive files contain sensitive information that could leave organizations vulnerable to data breaches. If trade secrets, proprietary research, client details, or intellectual property get exposed, the fallout can be tough to bounce back from. If those compromised files include client data, your business could also end up violating data protection laws.

3 Medical records

They are more valuable to cybercriminals than you'd think

Source: Unsplash

Your medical records are deeply personal and can easily be exploited for fraud. Hackers target this information because it’s highly valuable on the black market. Cybercriminals often use stolen medical data to impersonate victims, file fraudulent medical claims, or obtain prescription drugs under their names. It’s safer to store these files on secure, offline drives with encryption for extra protection.

2 Financial information

Financial records are prime targets for cybercriminals

Source: Unsplash

Bank account details, credit card numbers, tax returns, and other financial records are prime targets for cybercriminals. If your account is breached, they can use this information to take out loans in your name or access your accounts, potentially leaving you with significant financial losses and unexpected debt.

Beyond financial losses, cleaning up the mess will require time and effort. To eliminate the risk, it’s best not to upload these documents to the cloud. Instead, use a secure, offline solution. Companies should store this sensitive information locally on company servers or protected external drives, rather than in the cloud.

1 Passwords and IDs

Use a password manager instead

Storing your passwords in the cloud is a serious risk. If your cloud account is compromised, cybercriminals can gain direct access to all your accounts. Instead, use a dedicated password manager or a trusted app specifically designed to encrypt and manage your passwords. In case you're still wondering — no, creating a text file to store passwords and saving it in the cloud for easy access isn’t safe either.

You also shouldn’t store sensitive identification documents like passports, driver’s licenses, or social security numbers in the cloud. If these documents are compromised, the risks can be severe. Cybercriminals can use them for fraudulent activities or even blackmail. Certain legal documents falling into the wrong hands can lead to lawsuits and expose you to significant financial losses.

Don’t trust cloud storage blindly

It’s important to be cautious when using cloud storage platforms. Choose a reliable service and avoid uploading the types of sensitive information we’ve discussed. You might also consider using a hybrid storage solution for your data so that you have multiple backups and greater security.