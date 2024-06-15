There was plenty of speculation about Apple potentially collaborating with OpenAI or Google to provide an artificial intelligence chatbot on its next-generation platforms. Some thought that Apple would never do it, and to be fair, it has been quite a while since we've seen a partnership as big as the one Apple and OpenAI enjoined. As the companies announced at WWDC 2024, ChatGPT will be integrated into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. Interestingly enough, no money is exchanging hands, at least for now. Bloomberg reports that Apple is "paying" OpenAI through exposure. But this is far from the first time Apple struck a blockbuster deal to outsource a feature on one of its products.

In fact, this is par for the course for Apple. History shows that whenever Apple doesn't think it can pull off a feature, it'll outsource it to another company. Eventually, when Apple figures out how to do it internally, it brings the feature first-party. As we wait for ChatGPT integration in the best iPhones and newest Macs later this year, let's take a look back at some of the highest-profile Apple collaborations.

5 Google Search

Google pays Apple a hefty sum to be the default search engine for Safari

We'll kick off this list with an Apple partnership that is still active today. You might take it for granted, but the default search engine for Safari on all Apple platforms is Google Search. It's also the search engine that compiles web results throughout Apple's operating systems, in places like Spotlight search and Siri. In fact, Google paid Apple a hefty sum to remain the default search engine in Safari, according to court documents and a Bloomberg report. That number was as high as $20 billion in 2022. The deal works out well for both parties: Google gets a billion users, and Apple gets a reliable search engine and a bunch of cash. Even after the OpenAI agreement, this Google Search deal is Apple's biggest active partnership.

4 YouTube

It came pre-installed on all iOS devices up until iOS 6

The story behind how YouTube started out as a pre-installed app on iPhones and iPads but was later removed is a fun one. When the first iPhone launched, there was no such thing as a third-party app, or even an App Store. Eventually, Apple realized that apps were critical to the smartphone experience, and worked to create the App Store and grow a developer ecosystem. One of the first non-Apple apps to appear on the iPhone was YouTube, and it shipped as a pre-installed app until iOS 6. It looked like an old-school CRT television, and that app icon is memorable for early iPod, iPhone, and iPad users. When these products were first started out, Apple needed help, and the company reportedly wanted a video-based app to give them something different.

Now, the interesting part of this deal is that it happened while Eric Schmidt, the CEO of Google at the time, also served as an Apple board member. Eventually, the release of Android under Google really got under Apple's skin. Schmidt was ousted from Apple's board, and Apple started moving away from its Google partnerships, including the pre-installed YouTube app. Of course, YouTube is still available on the App Store. But at the time, it was a big deal that Apple dropped YouTube from iOS 6.

3 Nike+ iPod

A pre-installed app and a strange shoe insert made for an interesting collab

The deals with Google and Microsoft were unlikely because they are clear competitors, but this Nike partnership was unlikely because the two companies worked in completely different markets. The first collaboration was the Nike+iPod Sport Kit, which was $29 in 2006 and connected with the iPod Nano. It included a tiny insert that fit into a special Nike shoe. This insert connected wirelessly with the iPad Nano through a 30-pin Dock Connector dongle. At the time, Apple CEO Steve Jobs said "the result is like having a personal coach or training partner motivating you every step of your workout."

This unlikely relationship between Apple and Nike stood the test of time. Eventually, Apple products became complex enough to support a pre-installed Nike+iPod app without the special insert. While there isn't a Nike app pre-installed on Apple devices today, Nike is still around. It worked with Apple to create co-branded Apple Watches in the wearable's early days, and still designs branded watch faces and sport bands for the smartwatch.

2 Google Maps

Yes, there was a time before Apple Maps existed

Apple didn't have its own navigation app when the iPhone launched, so it partnered with Google Maps to provide navigation on the iPhone. Google Maps was the default navigation app for iPhone OS, and later iOS, until — you guessed it — iOS 6. It's speculated that Apple ditching Google Maps for iOS 6 was related to the same drama that led to it dropping YouTube that same release. However, Google Maps had a solid four-year run as the iPhone's default navigation app. And when Apple Maps did launch with iOS 6, it was really, really bad.

1 Internet Explorer

It was the default Mac browser for five years

Before there was Safari, there was ... Internet Explorer? That's right. In perhaps the strangest deal on this list, Apple and Microsoft agreed to terms in 1997 that set Internet Explorer for Mac as the default Mac OS (and later Mac OS X) browser for a five-year period. For what it's worth, Internet Explorer was actually one of the best browsers for Mac at the time. Despite being from Microsoft, Internet Explorer for Mac had a few Mac-specific features that gave it the edge over Netscape. It even had an Aqua interface that matched Mac OS theming at the time. Internet Explorer was the Mac's pre-installed browser from 1998 to 2003, when Mac OS X Panther debuted. That version of Mac OS X (10.3) marked the release of Apple's own Safari, and the rest is history.

OpenAI's partnership isn't the first, it's only the most recent

While it's fun to take a trip down memory lane, it's worth noting that the OpenAI deal is much unlike many of the ones Apple made in the past. It's closest to the Google Search agreement that Apple still partakes in to this day. Users won't have to use ChatGPT on their Apple products, just like current Safari users don't need to use Google as their default search engine. It's totally optional, and users will be asked each and every time they want to ask ChatGPT for help. In fact, Apple Intelligence is completely separate from the ChatGPT integration. Most of the AI features you'll use in iOS 18 and other upcoming platforms will be powered by on-device processing or Private Cloud Compute.

Still, this kind of agreement is nothing new for Apple. It's something that the company has done before, and will likely do again at some time in the future. OpenAI joins a growing list of notable but unlikely Apple partners that includes Microsoft, Google, Nike, and others.