Notion is a powerful all-in-one workspace, boasting over 120 integrations with other platforms and apps. But how many do you actually use? By connecting Notion with other tools, users can expand what’s possible and fill some of the gaps where Notion lacks in functionality. Unfortunately, Notion’s Integration Gallery doesn’t offer much value unless you’re using specific niche platforms. However, there are some meaningful options for everyday users.

Notion is fully capable of doing a lot right out of the box—from building your own time trackers to creating comprehensive systems to stay on top of your life. That’s one reason its Integration Gallery seems lacking, as it doesn't contain much that is truly needed. Rather than listing the same “top” Notion integrations, let’s explore key integration categories and the commonly used apps within them to see which ones will be worth your effort to add.

Organize tasks and collaborate efficiently

If you’re an individual user, Notion probably is your project management tool. However, it might not be the project management platform you use for work, or you might be transitioning from another platform while getting used to Notion. Two well-known platforms that integrate with Notion are Trello and Asana.

Both integrations primarily allow you to embed previews in Notion or sync/import information. This can be useful when transitioning from one of these platforms to Notion, as it enables you to access Trello and Asana data without leaving Notion. It’s also helpful if you’re using Notion as a dashboard for multiple platforms rather than as a dedicated project management system.

4 Cloud storage access and embeds

Easily access your files across multiple platforms