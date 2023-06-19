There are some great new features coming to iPhone with the iOS 17 update this fall. Many of these features relate to the way you communicate with the phone, which includes not only audio and video calls but also text-based messaging. As someone who communicates daily in a multitude of ways from my iPhone 14, there are a few features in particular that I’m especially excited about. Some of these are simple updates but could make a world of difference in the long run.

1 Live Voicemail

Who even checks voice messages anymore? Even though text-based instant messaging reigns supreme nowadays, there are still times when leaving a voicemail is essential or preferred. If you’re getting a call from a random phone number, you have no way of knowing whether it’s urgent or not unless you answer or check the message later.

However, with the new Live Voicemail feature, you can see s real-time transcription of the message appearing across your screen as the person is speaking. If the message seems important, you can pick it up immediately and begin talking. If it isn’t, like someone just calling to say hello or an automated message from your child’s school, you can listen to the audio and call back later. Spam callers, meanwhile, will be instantly declined as long as they are identified by the carrier.

2 Improved autocorrect and predictive text

How many “ducking” messages have you sent to people that are rife with typos? A lot of these might not even be typos. Rather the iPhone’s autocorrect feature is changing words you have typed to what it thinks they should be. You’re left with a nonsensical message and a reply of puzzled emoji faces from the recipient. Thankfully, Apple is working on improving this using its machine-learning language model.

You’ll get predictive text recommendations inline as you type, making it quicker and easier to complete full sentences, often by simply tapping the spacebar to go to the next word. If you prefer to audibly dictate your messages, there are improvements to speech recognition as well. But the most exciting outcome is that the iPhone will continuously learn the words you type and phrases you use so that it (hopefully) no longer autocorrects when you don't want it to.

3 FaceTime From iPhone to Apple TV 4K

FaceTime calls are a great way to see and talk to someone from afar. But up until now, they were limited to the small screen or at the most, your Mac display. Now, you can partake in FaceTime calls on an even bigger screen by using the Apple TV 4K. You can both hand off a call that’s in progress from another iDevice or start one anew right from the TV. Using Center Stage, everyone is framed nicely in the picture, no matter where you move around.

There are even cool, new gesture-based reactions to create fun effects, like an animated heart when you make the sign of one with your hands or fireworks when you give two thumbs up. With Split View and SharePlay, you can enjoy a FaceTime call while watching a TV show or movie on the other side of the screen. You’ll never have to wait for your partner to get back from a business trip to watch the next episode of a favorite show together.

While this isn’t a native iOS feature, it’s one that expands the possibilities of the iPhone to create an even more unified experience with other Apple devices. Imagine being on a FaceTime call with someone as you walk in the door, turn on the TV, and continue hands-free from the comfort of your couch.

When you call someone via FaceTime from an iPhone, a generic image or Memoji shows up on the screen, depending on how your contact information is set up. With the new Contact Posters, you can customize the photo that appears when you call somebody. This can include not only photos or Memoji but also different typography and font colors. These Posters will be available for third-party calling apps as well.

If you are worried about people calling you with inappropriate images, you can prevent this with the new Communication Safety feature, which is also part of iOS 17. It will warn you if an image (or even video) contains nudity, so you can decline it before seeing the unwelcome photo.

5 Search, Catch up in Messages

Most of us have several ongoing Messages chains, and going back to find that one message where you sent the address for that place you need to go to can be next to impossible, especially if it contains common keywords that were used across multiple conversations. Now, in addition to searching just using a single keyword or keyphrase, you can use additional search filters to further narrow down the results.

Another great new feature in Messages is the ability to go right back to where you left off in a conversation should you have been incommunicado for a while and missed dozens of messages in a group chat. You don’t have to worry about missing out on pertinent parts of the conversation or having to endlessly scroll to find where you left off. Tap the new catch-up arrow and go right back to where you last were active in the conversation.

There’s so much coming to iPhone with iOS 17

With all these features coming to the best iPhones via the iOS 17 update, this merely scratches the surface. You can expect plenty more with iOS 17 in both the communications space and others. If you want to get a head start on this and other features in iOS 17, Apple is offering the developer beta 1 for free for those who simply can’t wait to explore further.