I'm still professing my love for the Lenovo Legion Go whenever I get the opportunity. It has become my favorite gaming device since I got it last fall, and with every software update Lenovo rolls out, it only gets better. I can't put it down.

Despite how pleased I am with the company's first stab at a handheld PC, there’s no denying it could be better. Here are five improvements I want to see from the second-generation model.

5 Greater ergonomics

The Legion Go could be a little more comfortable to hold

While I certainly don't have the same disdain for the Legion Go's design as many others, I feel it could be more comfortable to use. Its somewhat sharp edges and a very weighty footprint mean that the device tends to dig into your palms when you hold it in certain positions for long periods. Rounding off those edges for a more ergonomic form factor would go a long way to making the Go more enjoyable to use for lengthy gaming sessions.

The beauty of the Go's design is that it allows Lenovo to offer alternative versions of its TrueStike controllers if it chooses to. If the existing design is necessary to make room for components that enable things like FPS mode, Lenovo could simply make a more basic, less bulky TrueStrike option for those who want it. Given the opportunity to cash in on different TrueStrike models -- like the wide variety of Joy-Cons available for Switch -- I'm surprised it hasn't already.

4 A usable D-pad

Controllers make a great gaming handheld

While we're on the subject of controls, Lenovo has to fix the Legion Go's disappointing D-pad. Sure, it's functional, but it's uncomfortable to use beyond quick menu navigation. It's too clicky, doesn't offer enough travel, and sports a shiny surface that gets even more slippery when smothered in fingerprints (which it loves to hold onto). It also scratches incredibly easily. I've babied my Go from day one, and yet my D-pad is still scuffed somehow.

Fortunately, I don't play many games that rely on heavy D-pad usage, but many Legion Go owners do. And many would argue that the most important thing about any gaming device is its controls. It doesn't matter how powerful it is, how long its battery lasts, or how gorgeous its screen may be if you can't enjoy the games you want to play.

3 Better speakers

Subpar sound is the Legion Go's biggest downside

The Legion Go looks and feels like a high-end handheld worthy of its expensive price tag until it makes a noise. Its speakers are downright awful, especially compared to those packed into rival handhelds like the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally. Many complain the speakers aren't loud enough, but when you realize how lifeless the audio quality is, you don't want to hear them. They're almost certainly the Go's biggest flaw.

It is possible to improve sound and boost volume on the Go with third-party software or manually adjust the equalizer in the device's Realtek Audio Console. Lenovo has hinted that it will eventually make some software tweaks itself for a better out-of-the-box experience. But it seems there's a limit to how good the existing speaker hardware can get, and unfortunately, it's not good enough.

2 A second cooling fan

For cooler, quieter operation

It's best to use the Legion Go with headphones, not just because of its poor speakers, but also to block out its noisy fan. There is only one, and it has to work hard to keep the Go's Z1 Extreme chip cool when you're putting heavy loads on it. I'm lucky enough that my Legion Go doesn't have the annoying fan whine that some users are suffering, but it's hard to ignore just how loud the device can be when it starts to heat up.

Asus solved this problem by giving the ROG Ally -- which uses the same Z1 Extreme APU -- a second fan. This means that the task of cooling the device is shared, and neither fan has to ramp up to a level where it's obnoxiously loud. The Go is thicker and larger than the Ally, and if you take its back off, you'll see some space inside. I don't think it would be difficult for Lenovo's talented engineers to cram a second fan inside for the Legion Go 2.

1 More memory

16GB is starting to feel like not enough

Most of today's handheld PCs ship with 16GB of RAM, which is shared between the CPU and GPU, and while that's enough for the majority of games you might want to play on them, newer titles are beginning to demand more. By the time the second Go makes its debut, the need for more memory will be even greater, and we'll see devices being held back by just 16GB.

What's more, the Go's dual USB-C ports and Windows 11 operating system make it a great desktop PC replacement. For those who like to connect their device to a monitor to get real work done, more RAM would be hugely beneficial. MSI and Ayaneo have proven that 32GB of shared memory is feasible, and I think it needs to become the standard with the next generation of high-end handhelds.

Improving the Legion Go

There are some more obvious improvements that every Legion Go fan will be hoping for when Lenovo announces a successor. A more powerful APU, an OLED display with VRR, and a significantly slimmer, lighter form factor are almost certainly at the top of everyone's wishlists. With that being the case, I haven't included those things here. Instead, I've highlighted the more personal, perhaps more probable, refinements the Go needs.

These picks won't just prepare the Go for the years ahead, but will also go a long way to making it a more complete package that buyers can be proud of. They improve upon what makes the Go unique while adopting some of the best attributes of its biggest rivals. And, let's face it, the competition is only getting stronger.