Even experienced Photoshop users might overlook one of its most underrated features: Quick Actions. These one-click tools let you automate common edits like background removal, image blurring, or dramatic color effects in seconds.

While Quick Actions won’t justify Photoshop’s subscription price for newcomers, they’re a game-changer for those already using it. They simplify repetitive tasks, save time, and keep your creative projects running smoothly without the need to dive into complex menus or workflows.

What are Quick Actions and how do you use them?

Quick Actions are Photoshop’s one-click tools that can handle common tasks like background removal, image blurring, or dramatic color effects. They’re designed to simplify tedious edits and make your workflow faster, without needing to dig through menus or rely on advanced techniques. It's very easy to access Quick Actions.

Select the Layer you want to apply an effect to. Go to Help > Photoshop Help from the top menu, or press Ctrl + F (Windows) or Cmd + F (Mac) to open the Discover window. In the Discover window, click on Quick Actions to view the available options. Choose the Quick Action you need, and Photoshop will automatically apply it directly to your selected layer. To refine the effect after applying a Quick Action, double-click on the Smart Filter or Mask thumbnail in the Layers panel to adjust the settings as needed.

While Quick Actions provide convenient one-click solutions, it’s almost guaranteed that you’ll need to refine the effect after applying them. These tools aren’t unique — they use the same actions and effects found elsewhere in Photoshop, such as in the Filter menu or the Contextual Task Bar, but here they're consolidated into a single list with helpful thumbnails to show what they do.

Once applied, Quick Actions require the same level of adjustment as if they were initiated from those other areas. For example, the Remove Background Quick Action uses Photoshop’s AI auto-detect feature, just like the Select Subject tool. While it’s effective, it’s not perfect. The AI might fail to recognize parts of the subject or background, so the resulting mask may need refinement. This is especially true with intricate details like hair, where you’ll likely need to adjust the edges for a cleaner cutout.

In the example images provided, the effects have been intentionally exaggerated to demonstrate their functionality more clearly. Despite their simplicity, Quick Actions still demand a hands-on approach to achieve professional-quality results.

6 Remove a background with one click

Quickly isolate your subject on a transparent background