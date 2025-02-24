Changing your Windows wallpaper from boring default options to something more exciting can help you feel relaxed or inspired when working at your computer all day. Images of nature such as mountains and rivers can transport you to dream locations, and movie posters can bring back memories of good times with family and friends.

You can even cycle through multiple backgrounds in a day so you don't get bored, or add exciting animated wallpapers that will surprise and delight. Wallpaper apps simplify customization and include images of animals, vehicles, abstracts, and anything else you can think of. If you're still using default wallpapers, we recommend checking out these five apps to make your Windows desktop fun again.

5 Backiee Wallpaper Studio 10

Free wallpapers in any style