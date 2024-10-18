Controversial as it may be, artificial intelligence (AI) tools can offer tremendous gains in productivity. Your AI assistant and other tools can help expedite those everyday tasks that consume so much of your time, like juggling your calendar, email, and to-do list.

5 Use AI to automate repetitive tasks

Turn the tedious, repetitious tasks over to an AI assistant

For many of us, our days are filled with repetitive tasks that we have to do dozens of times a day, if not more. These might include keeping track of inventory, paying bills, or answering the same email inquiry over and over for different people.

The generative AI tools already available can help ease that pain. Tools like Notion AI, Airtable, Asana, and others can automate those tasks. The best of these will be easy to use and integrate straight into the software you’re already using.

Once you’ve set up your automations, you should monitor what they’re doing from time to time. Even so, the time savings could be tremendous: some studies have suggested that these repetitive tasks consume as much as 70 percent of our workday.

4 Smarter, more efficient email management

Let your AI tool help filter, sort, summarize, and reply to email

So many emails, so many hours spent wading through them. Even just skimming the previews to decide which emails need your attention first can be tedious. With the help of AI, you can boost your email productivity.

An AI assistant can sort and filter your email, prioritizing the most important messages. Such tools can also help generate a quick overview of the email in its entirety, offering a bulleted list of key points.

Your AI tools can also help you draft replies to emails, greatly speeding up how long it takes for you to read and reply to everything. This way, you can stay organized and have more time to focus on high-priority tasks rather than just drifting from email to email all afternoon.

3 Streamline and optimize your schedule

Keeping track of meetings and other important appointments can become time-consuming and tedious. You could spend hours just figuring out how to juggle your work meetings and customer appointments, then try to fit in time for your kids’ sports practices and events.

This can easily lead to overwhelm and a failure to focus on tasks that require your undivided attention. AI tools can integrate with your calendar to streamline your schedule and block off time to focus strictly on your most important tasks.

These same tools can analyze your calendar and suggest meeting times that best fit your work schedule and the schedules of everyone else attending those meetings. An AI tool can save you time by automatically identifying schedule conflicts and rescheduling meetings for you.

2 Take notes during meetings and presentations

Forget the pen and paper, just bring an AI notetaker with you

It’s always important to take good notes during our meetings and the presentations we view. Unfortunately, this isn’t always easy since we can’t write or type fast enough to keep up. That’s where an AI-powered notetaker comes in.

AI-powered transcription tools can record your meetings, transcribe the conversation, and pull out the key points. With real-time transcription and speaker identification, you can stay locked into the discussion and have a full record ready for review later.

By letting AI handle the note-taking, you and your team can focus more on actually contributing to the conversation and soaking up everyone else’s ideas instead of scribbling down notes. This means better engagement and more productive meetings.

After the meeting is over, you can instantly share AI-generated summaries with everyone, making sure all participants are on the same page and have a clear record. It also automatically pulls out action items and assigns them, so follow-up becomes way smoother. Since these tools sync with your project management systems, creating tasks and tracking progress happens without missing a beat.

1 Overcome creative blocks by using AI to brainstorm ideas

AI assistants help organize and evaluate ideas, then add to and improve them

AI can eliminate creative blocks by suggesting ideas based on your input. Your AI assistant becomes a brainstorming partner who helps you refine and build on your initial thoughts. It can offer detailed suggestions and ways to expand your ideas into solid, actionable concepts.

These tools can also sift through market data, social media trends, and industry reports to ensure that your ideas are in sync with what’s trending now and what’s coming up the pipeline.

Machine learning models can even help predict whether your ideas will be successful based on past data and market conditions. AI can also make crazy connections between unrelated fields, sparking fresh, innovative concepts.

AI boosts your productivity by helping streamline your workflows

AI has become a game-changer, no matter what industry you’re working in. It helps develop smart solutions that make workflows smoother and boost productivity. By automating those repetitive tasks like scheduling, email management, and brainstorming, AI boosts your productivity and helps you manage your day more efficiently and effectively.