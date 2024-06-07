Key Takeaways ChatGPT is great for data analysis and programming tasks like graphing and sorting data lists efficiently.

When LLMs like ChatGPT first launched, people loved to talk about how they were going to change all our lives in wonderful and inconceivable ways. Now, nearly two years on, that hasn't quite happened; certainly not for the better, anyway. However, there's no denying that these tools are useful for a lot of things, and these are five of the best ways that they help me in my day-to-day life.

Data analysis and programming

I do a lot of programming, and ChatGPT is quite good at it

Let's get something out of the way first; I don't subscribe to the idea that LLMs are going to replace developers. After all, LLMs are trained on the work created by developers. LLMs certainly make life easier though, and I use GPT-4o quite a lot of programming projects that I undertake. That's made even better by the fact that it's built-in Python interpreter is actually really good.

Picture this: you have a CSV file with data that you need to graph, but you don't know how. You can feed ChatGPT a CSV file and ask it to graph the contents and it will do exactly that, or you can ask it to do other things for you too. I frequently use it for quick data tasks, such as sorting a list of Counter-Strike players and aggregating them by team and average rank. It's really useful and helps me a lot, something that I didn't really think it would do for me.

Proofreading: An extra set of eyes

Language models are good at language, especially in identifying problems with your writing

ChatGPT is great for spotting errors in your text, such as typos or repetitive usage of the same words. You can simply ask it to “proofread this text” by providing a copy of the text, and it will edit it to ensure grammatical accuracy and improve flow. I would never use ChatGPT to outright write for me—primarily because it lacks context and often wouldn’t be able to emulate my writing style anyway—but it’s excellent for corrections.

In a sense, it’s good to think of ChatGPT as an extra set of eyes. It can quickly tell you if you’ve written something incorrectly or offer suggestions to improve conciseness or clarity. I highly recommend it.

Optical character recognition

Ask ChatGPT to read text from an image for you

Recently, I was trying to figure out what some press materials said as the source was in Chinese and I wanted a quick, easy answer. While I could definitely have used Google Translate for this, ChatGPT is quite good at translation too. I quickly screenshotted what I was working on, invoked the ChatGPT shortcut on my Mac to use the new app OpenAI recently released, and could then have an immediate answer on what was happening in the screenshot.

ChatGPT isn't perfect for translating, but even just getting it to extract text from an image is amazing. You could ask it to extract the Chinese characters from the image and then chuck them into Google Translate if you didn't trust the translations that it gave you, so it's still super useful.

A more powerful search engine

Don't rely on it, just let it send you on the right path

First and foremost, large language models hallucinate. A lot. You shouldn't ever expect that everything it says is fully accurate, especially in the case of ChatGPT where it won't source the things that it says. You have no way to verify the output, and simply have to take on good faith that it's accurate. However, you can ask it questions that yu know will have an in-depth answer, and it can give you information that can set you on the right path for research.

For example, I had heard that Hangul, the Korean alphabet, is harder to render for computers and handhelds than the Latin alphabet. I was having a hard time finding information as to why, but asking ChatGPT gave me the information I needed to research it properly and find the reason for that rendering complexity.

Pull information from large walls of text

Giving it a massive amount of data and asking for specific information works really well

ChatGPT is great at another thing and that's data traversal. If you give it a large body of text or a document, you can ask it to find information for you. In my case, I've given it chat logs from Discord and asked it to tell me what someone said at a specific time. I've also asked for specific information in spreadsheets, and it works without a hitch. For example, if I gave it our article about the Snapdragon X Elite and the 14 laptops that were launching with it, I could simply paste the whole article into ChatGPT and ask it to tell me what the 14 laptops are.

This is an insanely useful piece of tech for finding what is essentially a needle in a haystack. If you're trying to find something and aren't sure where to start, or you're getting overwhelmed by all the text, just type your question and copy and paste the page to ChatGPT. Then you can narrow it down after.

AI is absolutely going through a hype cycle right now, and it's hard to get away from. No matter what, these tools are going to be life-changing to a certain subset of people who will insist on it having the same impact on everyone. That simply isn't feasible, but the point is that there are people who definitely feel that way about it. Anyone who knows an AI evangelist has heard it all before.

With that said, AI is a tool that you can make the most of for your own use cases. You don't need to care about the weird and niche uses that other people are doing if it doesn't pertain to you, but if you want to find information easily or need help with programming, ChatGPT can do that. It helps me a ton and it may help you too, but if it doesn't then that's okay.