We've reached a point where the best folding phones and the best PC gaming handhelds are both mature. Devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Asus ROG Ally X represent some of the best their respective categories have to offer. I've spent the last week using the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and it's an impressive device. The phone has a gorgeous screen, impressive performance, and great software, just to name a few of its pleasantries. Surprisingly, it's an outstanding device for gaming, especially if you pair a foldable like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with the right accessories.

But can a folding phone really beat a PC gaming handheld? I think it can, as long as you give it a fair shot. Foldables are never going to match the performance and native compatibility of handhelds such as the ROG Ally or Steam Deck. However, they do a lot of things well, and might be preferred by people who want one device to rule them all.

5 Great software

The Android development community is vast and creative

The reason this conversation is even possible is due to the fantastic software support you'll find on Android-based devices. For starters, the Android development and enthusiast communities are massive and active, perhaps even rivaling their PC gaming counterparts. That's how you can emulate desktop games and operating systems on Android phones, including foldables, with software tools like Mobox and Winlator.

Desktop game emulation is just the tip of the iceberg. Android has a slew of mobile games available on the Google Play Store, like Call of Duty: Mobile, that are great to play on the go. More are available via sideloading, like Fortnite. My favorite way to play games on Android is either retro game emulation or cloud gaming. I've said it before, and I'll say it again: cloud gaming is better than you think. As long as your internet or network connection is solid, you can play full console or PC games on your folding phone with no problems.

4 Excellent display quality

Foldable displays can beat even the best dedicated gaming handhelds

Foldable displays are somehow massively underrated. We often hear about their durability issues, plasticky feel, and visible crease. What we don't hear about is how great they look, especially compared to their PC gaming handheld equivalents. Even the best PC gaming handhelds, like the Lenovo Legion Go or Steam Deck OLED, have displays with fairly large bezels and relatively low resolution. For example, the 1,200x800 resolution of the Steam Deck OLED is paltry compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 6's 2,160x1,856 resolution.

I'd rather play games on the bright, colorful, and crisp displays of the foldable phones I own than the dated equivalents on my Steam Deck or ROG Ally. Folding phones have OLED panels, high resolutions, and high variable refresh rates. All the boxes are checked, and these great features add up to create a fantastic gaming experience.

3 Rich accessory ecosystems

With the right controller, your foldable can have better ergonomics than a handheld

By itself, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 — or any folding phone for that matter — is no match for a PC gaming handheld. But throw in a few great accessories, and foldables can strongly compete with dedicated gaming devices. The vast Android accessory ecosystem opens up a lot of possibilities, from power banks, to cooling fans, to hardware controllers. I think we've reached the final form of mobile controllers with the Razr Kishi Ultra.

It feels fantastic in the hand with microswitch buttons, satisfying joysticks, and great ergonomics. It's basically an Xbox Wireless controller that can hold your folding phone in the middle, but better than what Microsoft is offering. There's also RGB, USB-C passthrough, and a headphone jack. From a purely ergonomic perspective, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 paired with a Razer Kishi Ultra is the best modern handheld gaming experience I've had.

2 Unmatched versatility

Foldables can be phones, tablets, handhelds, or really anything else