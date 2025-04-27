When you think of home labs, bulky, power-guzzling enterprise-grade hardware is probably the first thing that comes to mind. After all, server-tier PCs with tons of CPU cores, multiple ECC-rated memory sticks, and a battalion of hard drives have enough horsepower to run every project you throw at them.

That said, you don’t necessarily have to hunt for a server rig just to build your first home lab. Considering the versatile nature of home labs, you can put together an imposing server using old PCs, mini-PC, or NAS units. Heck, I often leverage my SBCs in my home lab, and let me tell you, there are several ways you can put your pint-sized tinkering buddies to good use.

5 NUT server

The best way to combat outages

If you have the misfortune of dealing with as many blackouts as I do, an Uninterrupted Power Supply can ensure that the mission-critical self-hosted services remain operational during outages. Even if you’re using your home server for casual workloads, a sudden blackout can result in data loss, especially if you have a NAS server or two in your arsenal. Grabbing a double conversion UPS has another hidden perk of filtering out energy fluctuations and delivering clean power to your devices.

And once you’ve grabbed a UPS or two, you can build a Network UPS Tools server using your Single-Board Computers. As you may have already guessed from the name, a NUT server can help monitor your UPS, and you can even configure it to automatically shut down the devices when the battery dips below a certain threshold.

4 3D printer management hub

For 3D printing enthusiasts

Whether you’re a casual tinkerer who occasionally dabbles in server projects or a DIY fanatic with a thirst for bringing the most unhinged computing ideas to life, a 3D printer capable of creating virtual models into tangible objects will serve you well. However, most first-party tools can have rather lacklustre UIs for managing your 3D printers.

OctoPrint can provide a feature-rich UI to control and oversee your 3D printer, and you can further enhance its utility by arming it with a couple of add-ons. If you’re running a 3D printing farm comprising numerous devices from different firms, OctoPrint’s unified interface can help you keep tabs on your printing jobs. It’s also fairly lightweight, so you can configure it on a budget-friendly SBC and monitor your 3D printers like a pro.