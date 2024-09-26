Have you noticed your Wi-Fi connection slowing down? It's frustrating, and even the best Wi-Fi routers aren't immune from occasional connectivity issues. Most of our devices need Wi-Fi to access the Internet, which puts demands on the available bandwidth on our networks. Even if you have fast cable or fiber internet coming into your home, the speeds available on the inside of your walls are down to you. But before you consider upgrading your router, maybe to one of those fancy mesh networks, there are a few things you can try to increase your Wi-Fi speed.

5 Switch the frequency band

And change to an uncongested broadcast channel

Network congestion is a major issue, especially for those living in apartments, townhouses, or other areas with many homes close together. While routers made for Wi-Fi 7 or Wi-Fi 6/6E have ways around the congestion, namely another radio that broadcasts in the 6GHz range, those with older routers still have some options available to reduce the issue. The source of the problem is also, oddly enough, the way to fix it, as most routers never get changed from the defaults. That means changing the default channel for a less congested one makes your Wi-Fi better, but it also helps the wireless signal of all your neighbors too, as you're not interfering with their signals anymore.

Open up your router's management pages and find the Wi-Fi settings page. You'll want to change the channel used on both the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands (if your router has 6GHz as well, you can leave that as it's less likely to be congested). Depending on what your neighbors have their settings at, you might need to use lower or higher channel numbers than the default. Some routers also scan to see which channels are less congested, and they'll either tell you on the settings page or automatically change the channel for you. If you want to be sure you're not using a congested channel, there are apps you can install on your phone that will tell you which channels are more crowded, so you know which to switch to.

4 Adjust the router antennas

External antennas aren't just for show

If your wireless router has external antennas, one way to improve your Wi-Fi signal is to angle them for better coverage. How you angle them will depend on a few things, mainly on how many antennas you have, but also on where you want the signal to go. For the majority of routers with external antennas, the omni-directional antenna means the signal is spread in a donut shape, with the antenna in the center, as if it were an axle on a wheel. That means if they're all pointing at the ceiling, most of the signal will be spread horizontally, not vertically. To make the signal also go vertical, have at least one antenna parallel to the floor but at right angles to the router and one pointing directly back from the device.

Users of routers with internal antennas don't have to worry about the orientation of the router, as they're designed to cover a more spherical area. Directional antennas are also a thing, but they're not often found on consumer-level equipment. These would be things like panel or yagi-style antennas, which are designed to beam Wi-Fi in one specific direction. You could put one outside your home to send Wi-Fi directly to a shed or firepit further down your yard. Also remember that turning the gain up will benefit users further away from the router, while it could degrade the experience of users in the same room.

3 Limit unnecessary connections

Setting up Quality-of-Service (QoS) is invaluable