Windows 11 is arguably the best operating system out there for a number of reasons. Whether it's app and hardware compatibility or overall ease of use, there are certain things that make Windows a better experience for a lot of users.

But if you're someone coming from macOS, it's totally reasonable to want a more familiar experience, so making Windows look a bit more like macOS is not a bad thing. Heck, even if you're already a Windows user, maybe you like the look of macOS overall and you want to try it out.

No matter the case, we're here to help you out with a few ways you can tweak your Windows 11 PC to look much more like a Mac. Let's get started.

5 Download the macOS cursors

No detail is too small

One of the smaller details you can change to look more like macOS is the mouse cursor. It's probably not the most impactful change, but hey, if you have that preference why shouldn't you be able to do it? And thankfully, DeviantArt user antiden has you covered with this pack of macOS cursors that's bound to fit all kinds of needs. This pack comes with a variety of cursors based on different versiosn of macOS and includes options for cursors with or without shadows for each one, on top of including multiple sizes as well.

Simply download the .zip file and extract it, and then navigate into the folder that has the options you want. Once you're in there, right-click the install.inf file and choose Install from the menu. The cursor customization dialog will open, and all you need to do is click OK to apply the cursor you just downloaded.

If you want to change it back, simply hop into the Control Panel and find your mouse pointer settings to change back to the default Windows theme.

4 Get a macOS wallpaper

They look pretty good

First things first, let's start with the desktop background, which is one of the most noticeable elements of a computer. You're going to want to download the wallpapers for macOS, and there are plenty to choose from. You can try your luck downloading the wallpapers manually from websites such as WallpaperCave, but if you want the best way top do it, it's probably using the WinDynamicDesktop app.

This is an app available on the Microsoft Store for free, and it's main purpose is bringing the macOS dynamic desktop wallpapers to Windows. That means not only do you get the same images used on macOS, but you can actually ahve the desktop change for daytime and nighttime automatically just like on a Mac.

Once you've downloaded WinDynamicDesktop (the link is below), you can choose from any of the themes available and click Download, then click Apply when you're ready. That's all it takes, but make sure you don't ahve other wallpaper apps that might be conflicting with it.

3 Replace the taskbar with the Dock

You'll feel right at home