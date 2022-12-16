Like a lot of people in the world, Windows 11 is my daily operating system. Yet, this was undoubtedly a bigger-than-usual year for Windows. To mark the first birthday of Windows 11, Microsoft released the Windows 11 22H2 update, which added long-requested features that made positive alterations in the everyday use of the operating system for a lot of people, including me. There were five features added in 2022, mainly in the 22H2 update, that made a huge difference for me for both work and play this year.

Folders on the Start Menu

Topping my list is Folders in the Start Menu. As a writer who reviews PCs for a living and uses a lot of apps like Photoshop, Geekbench, Crossmark, and Microsoft Word, there is a lot I depend on for my workflow. Before the Windows 11 22H2 update, finding my favorite everyday apps was a bit of a mess. The Start Menu was cramped, with a default layout that showed only three rows of apps and recommended content that I didn't care too much about. I wasn't able to fit all the apps I cared about upfront.

After the update, I could show more of my favorite apps and pin a row of four of them at the bottom of my screen, with fewer suggestions for files and folders. I even could create folders on the Start Menu for different categories of apps — ones that I use for work and ones that I use after work. Being able to get to my favorite apps on Windows was now so much easier, and helped me be more productive.

Touch gestures that made Windows tablets more useful

My daily drivers are two Windows devices: a Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop Studio, which both have a touchscreen. However, I never really used these 2-in-1s as tablet devices before the Windows 11 22H2 update. It didn't feel natural, and the keyboard and mouse felt a lot more inviting than using touch capabilities. In the latter half of 2022, though, that changed thanks to a few changes Microsoft made to touch gestures.

In the latter half of 2022, Microsoft made many changes to touch gestures. The first is a neat ability to swipe up on the Start Menu to summon it. As I mentioned above, the 22H2 update made it simpler to summon my apps. Swiping up is much easier to use than touching a small Windows logo. It's also something I am familiar with since I already swipe up on my iPhone to get to my home screen.

Another I liked is the ability to create Snap Layouts for multitasking using a finger gesture. Instead of hovering over the maximize button to see available layouts for multitasking, I suddenly could multitask a bit more when holding my Surface Pro 8 as a tablet. All I had to do was drag the window to the top center of the screen and pick one of the layouts I wanted. When I had the keyboard detached from my Surface Pro 8, I could stack social media apps or Microsoft Edge windows side but side, which was a great productivity boost

Tabs in the File Explorer

I really depend on File Explorer as my main hub for getting to files, folders, and other content. Following the Windows 11 22H2 update, Microsoft added a big feature that made File Explorer even easier to use. It was something that many Windows fans, like myself, long requested: a tabbed interface in File Explorer.

This feature was once around during the Windows Insider version of Windows 10 before Microsoft axed it, so I'm glad it returned to Windows 11 this year. With the ability to open multiple tabs at once in File Explorer, I was able to manage folders or compare files more easily.

Take this example. When copying files off my camera's SD card over to a folder on my desktop and then another folder for resizing and watermarks, I could have three tabs open. This lets me compare and see which files are where without opening separate File Explorer windows. This was quite a time saver in the long run.

Pop-out Bluetooth menu in Quick Settings

This change might seem small compared to some others, but the Windows 11 22H2 update finally tweaked the Quick Settings area to make it more useful. I can now can see my previously connected devices at a quick glance in Quick Settings, which is great for switching and connecting to my various Bluetooth accessories (like my Pixel Buds Pro) instead of having to go to the Bluetooth Settings page. I can just click the arrow next to the Bluetooth icon and get right into the action. It's yet another feature that makes a small difference in saving time during my busy day.

Spotlight wallpaper

I love to customize the look of my Windows PC, and one of the huge changes Microsoft made with Windows 11 in 2022 that made this even better was the addition of Windows spotlight wallpaper. This feature makes my PC feel a bit more personal. When spending six or more hours a day on my PC, it is great to see a new wallpaper each day directly from Microsoft. Whether I see cool scenes from around the globe or cute images of animals, the mix of images makes my PC feel different each day when I use it.

There's still more!

I just picked five of my favorite Windows 11 features from 2022, but the 22H2 update really Windows 11 and added a lot more functionality. There are smaller things like new sliders for volume and brightness, a revamped Task Manager, and new accessibility features, which all made using Windows more exciting and useful. With Microsoft promising more frequent "moment" updates for Windows 11, I am sure even better features will be ahead in 2023.