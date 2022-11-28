Amazon's 50-inch 4K UHD Fire TV is currently on sale for Cyber Monday. You can save a whopping $180 when grabbing a unit while this deal lasts.

Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-series 4K UHD TV $290 $470 Save $180 Amazon's Fire TV series has many budget options that are perfect for economical shoppers looking to buy a reliable TV. These TVs are loaded with Amazon's Fire TV software, giving you access to a wide variety of content to stream. $290 at Amazon

Cyber Monday and its great deals are finally here! If you have somehow missed Black Friday's offers, now's your last chance to take advantage of some serious discounts. This deal is dedicated to those seeking a Smart TV without spending a fortune on a unit. Amazon is selling its 50-inch 4K UHD Fire TV for just $290 — believe it or not. By grabbing one before the deal expires you're saving a whopping $180. Offers as notable rarely come by, so take this opportunity before it expires.

The 50-inch Amazon Fire TV supports 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus content. It comes with an Alexa Remote, unlocking a whole world of new possibilities. This means you get to depend on your voice to launch apps, find movies, check the weather, ask about sports scores, etc. And since it's a Smart TV, you can install and stream from your favorite streaming apps. These include Disney Plus, Hulu, Netflix, and more. Of course, you also get HDMI ports in case you want to connect a console, computer, or another compatible device.

